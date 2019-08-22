GAELIC FOOTBALL
Twenty-five games take place in the Tipperary senior, intermediate and junior A county football championships this week
Alan Campbell captained Moyle Rovers to the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship title during the 2018 season. He is pictured here with Football Board chairman Barry O'Brien.
The second round of the county senior, intermediate and junior A football championships is scheduled to take place during the coming days with the third round scheduled for the week-ending Sunday, September 15.
COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
GROUP ONE
In the opening round of games Moyne-Templetuohy got off to a hugely-encouraging start when beating Galtee Rovers (2-12 to 0-13) while Clonmel Commercials edged their contest with Arravale Rovers (0-9 to 1-4). Both of the second round games in group one will take place on Tuesday, August 27. And, there will be a lot at stake in Lattin (6.45pm) when Arravale Rovers take on Galtee Rovers while Moyne-Templetuohy will enjoy the challenge of facing Clonmel Commercials at Leahy Park in Cashel (6.45pm).
Tuesday, August 27
Arravale Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun in Lattin @ 6.45pm
Moyne-Templetuohy v Clonmel Commercials in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.45pm
GROUP TWO
Ardfinnan beat Kiladangan (0-9 to 0-2) in the opening round while JK Bracken’s proved too strong for Ballyporeen (1-12 to 0-11). So, Ballyporeen desperately require a win over Kiladangan on Friday, August 23 in Boherlahan (6.45pm) to get their season back on track while there will be many interested observers at Golden on Tuesday, August 27 (6.45pm) when 2018 county finalists Ardfinnan take on a JK Bracken’s team who have huge potential.
Friday, August 23
Kiladangan v Ballyporeen in Boherlahan @ 6.45pm
Tuesday, August 27
JK Bracken's v Ardfinnan in Golden @ 6.45pm
GROUP THREE
Loughmore-Castleiney top group three on scoring difference thanks to their 2-9 to 0-4 opening round win over Kilsheelan-Kilcash while Cahir also registered a narrow win over Aherlow Gaels (2-4 to 1-6). So, both Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Aherlow Gaels desperately require a win to get their season back on track when they meet at New Inn on Friday, August 23 (6.45pm). Cahir will face Loughmore-Castleiney at Leahy Park in Cashel on Sunday, August 25 (6pm).
Friday, August 23
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Aherlow Gaels in New Inn @ 6.45pm
Sunday, August 25
Cahir v Loughmore-Castleiney in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6pm
GROUP FOUR
In the opening round Éire Óg Annacarty beat Killenaule (0-13 to 1-8) while defending county champions Moyle Rovers just about got the better of Upperchurch-Drombane (0-7 to 0-6). Therefore the collision between Upperchurch-Drombane and Killenaule on Friday, August 23 in Littleton (6.45pm) is vital. Both sides have already lost a game and can’t afford to lose another. Meanwhile Éire Óg Annacarty will take on Moyle Rovers on Sunday, August 25 at New Inn (2pm).
Friday, August 23
Upperchurch-Drombane v Killenaule in Littleton @ 6.45pm
Sunday, August 25
Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Moyle Rovers in New Inn @ 2pm
COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Round two of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship got underway on August 14 when Drom & Inch beat Clonoulty-Rossmore 9-14 to 2-7.
Meanwhile the seven remaining games in round two will take place between Friday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 27.
The fixtures read as follows:-
Friday, August 23
Clonmel Commercials v Moycarkey-Borris in Fethard @ 6.45pm
Sunday, August 25
JK Bracken's v Moyle Rovers in Ballingarry @ 5pm
Father Sheehy's v Rockwell Rovers in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 5pm
Grangemockler-Ballyneale v Clonmel Óg in Cloneen @ 6pm
Fethard v Carrick Swans in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6.30pm
Tuesday, August 27
Loughmore-Castleiney v Golden-Kilfeacle in Clonoulty @ 6.45pm
Borrisokane v Cashel King Cormacs in Borrisoleigh @ 6.45pm
COUNTY JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Between Thursday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 27 ten games will take place in round two of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship.
The fixtures read as follows:-
Thursday, August 22
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Mullinahone in Ballingarry @ 6.45pm
Portroe v St Patrick's in Castleiney @ 6.45pm
Friday, August 23
Moyle Rovers v Ardfinnan in Cahir @ 6.45pm
Clerihan v Ballingarry in Monroe @ 6.45pm
Sunday, August 25
Solohead v Seán Treacy's in Cappawhite @ 5pm
Arravale Rovers v Shannon Rovers in Newport @ 6pm
Emly v Rosegreen in Cappawhite @ 6.30pm
Tuesday, August 27
Cahir v Newcastle in Ardfinnan @ 6.45pm
Cappawhite v Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams in Annacarty @ 6.45pm
Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Boherlahan Dualla in Sean Treacy Park @ 6.45pm
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on