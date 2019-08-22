Twenty-five games take place in the Tipperary senior, intermediate and junior A county football championships this week

The second round of the county senior, intermediate and junior A football championships is scheduled to take place during the coming days with the third round scheduled for the week-ending Sunday, September 15.

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

GROUP ONE

In the opening round of games Moyne-Templetuohy got off to a hugely-encouraging start when beating Galtee Rovers (2-12 to 0-13) while Clonmel Commercials edged their contest with Arravale Rovers (0-9 to 1-4). Both of the second round games in group one will take place on Tuesday, August 27. And, there will be a lot at stake in Lattin (6.45pm) when Arravale Rovers take on Galtee Rovers while Moyne-Templetuohy will enjoy the challenge of facing Clonmel Commercials at Leahy Park in Cashel (6.45pm).

Tuesday, August 27

Arravale Rovers v Galtee Rovers-St Pecaun in Lattin @ 6.45pm

Moyne-Templetuohy v Clonmel Commercials in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6.45pm

GROUP TWO

Ardfinnan beat Kiladangan (0-9 to 0-2) in the opening round while JK Bracken’s proved too strong for Ballyporeen (1-12 to 0-11). So, Ballyporeen desperately require a win over Kiladangan on Friday, August 23 in Boherlahan (6.45pm) to get their season back on track while there will be many interested observers at Golden on Tuesday, August 27 (6.45pm) when 2018 county finalists Ardfinnan take on a JK Bracken’s team who have huge potential.

Friday, August 23

Kiladangan v Ballyporeen in Boherlahan @ 6.45pm

Tuesday, August 27

JK Bracken's v Ardfinnan in Golden @ 6.45pm

GROUP THREE

Loughmore-Castleiney top group three on scoring difference thanks to their 2-9 to 0-4 opening round win over Kilsheelan-Kilcash while Cahir also registered a narrow win over Aherlow Gaels (2-4 to 1-6). So, both Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Aherlow Gaels desperately require a win to get their season back on track when they meet at New Inn on Friday, August 23 (6.45pm). Cahir will face Loughmore-Castleiney at Leahy Park in Cashel on Sunday, August 25 (6pm).

Friday, August 23

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Aherlow Gaels in New Inn @ 6.45pm

Sunday, August 25

Cahir v Loughmore-Castleiney in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 6pm

GROUP FOUR

In the opening round Éire Óg Annacarty beat Killenaule (0-13 to 1-8) while defending county champions Moyle Rovers just about got the better of Upperchurch-Drombane (0-7 to 0-6). Therefore the collision between Upperchurch-Drombane and Killenaule on Friday, August 23 in Littleton (6.45pm) is vital. Both sides have already lost a game and can’t afford to lose another. Meanwhile Éire Óg Annacarty will take on Moyle Rovers on Sunday, August 25 at New Inn (2pm).

Friday, August 23

Upperchurch-Drombane v Killenaule in Littleton @ 6.45pm

Sunday, August 25

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Moyle Rovers in New Inn @ 2pm

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Round two of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship got underway on August 14 when Drom & Inch beat Clonoulty-Rossmore 9-14 to 2-7.

Meanwhile the seven remaining games in round two will take place between Friday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 27.

The fixtures read as follows:-

Friday, August 23

Clonmel Commercials v Moycarkey-Borris in Fethard @ 6.45pm

Sunday, August 25

JK Bracken's v Moyle Rovers in Ballingarry @ 5pm

Father Sheehy's v Rockwell Rovers in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 5pm

Grangemockler-Ballyneale v Clonmel Óg in Cloneen @ 6pm

Fethard v Carrick Swans in Clonmel Sportsfield @ 6.30pm

Tuesday, August 27

Loughmore-Castleiney v Golden-Kilfeacle in Clonoulty @ 6.45pm

Borrisokane v Cashel King Cormacs in Borrisoleigh @ 6.45pm

COUNTY JUNIOR A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Between Thursday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 27 ten games will take place in round two of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship.

The fixtures read as follows:-

Thursday, August 22

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Mullinahone in Ballingarry @ 6.45pm

Portroe v St Patrick's in Castleiney @ 6.45pm

Friday, August 23

Moyle Rovers v Ardfinnan in Cahir @ 6.45pm

Clerihan v Ballingarry in Monroe @ 6.45pm

Sunday, August 25

Solohead v Seán Treacy's in Cappawhite @ 5pm

Arravale Rovers v Shannon Rovers in Newport @ 6pm

Emly v Rosegreen in Cappawhite @ 6.30pm

Tuesday, August 27

Cahir v Newcastle in Ardfinnan @ 6.45pm

Cappawhite v Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams in Annacarty @ 6.45pm

Ballylooby-Castlegrace v Boherlahan Dualla in Sean Treacy Park @ 6.45pm

