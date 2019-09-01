Carrick-on-Suir’s Bobby Power Commemorative Cycle is just two weeks away

Co. Tipperary’s annual Bobby Power Commemorative Cycle around the highways surrounding Carrick-on-Suir will take place on Sunday, September 15.

Registration opens at 8am in the Carrick-on-Suir Swan GAA Hall and start time for the cycles is 9am.

There are two routes - a 50km cycle and a 100km cycle. The 50km route will lead cyclists from Carrick to Faugheen, Lisadobber, Ballyneale, Ballypatrick, Killurney, Kilsheeelan and back to Carrickbeg.

The 100km route travels to Faugheen, Lisadobber, Ballyneale, Ballypatrick, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Rathgormack, Mahon Bridge, Kilmacthomas, Curraghmore, Clonea-Power, Garravoone and finishing in Carrickbeg.

Entre fee is €30 and sponsorship cards are available. The Bobby Power Cycle is in aid of the Irish Pilgrimage Trust, an organisation very close to Bobby’s heart. The funds raised will go towards paying for local sick children to travel to Lourdes.

For further information contact Bridget Fitzpatrick: (086) 361 3592, Stephanie Keating (087) 611 0085, Marie Therese Connolly (051) 646074 or just turn up on the morning of the event.