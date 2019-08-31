Obilor wonder goal seals victory for Carrick Swan over Sarsfields in Tipperary SHC (Seamus O'Riain) Cup

Carrick Swan 1-13

Thurles Sarsfields 1-10

Carrick Swan followed up their South semi-final win over Killenaule earlier in the week with a well deserved three points win over Thurles Sarsfields in the County SHC (Seamus O Riain Cup) at Cashel this evening.

Swan look a hungry and committed outfit and were more comprehensive winners than the three points winning margin would suggest.

The Sarsfields goal came from a Seanie Butler free deep into injury time and was never going to change the outcome.

The Thurles club's second string played some attractive hurling but had an over-reliance on Butler for scores, scoring 1-7 of the total with all but a single point coming from placed balls.

The game's decisive score came three minutes from time when supersub Noel Obilor ended a mazy run through the Sarsfields defence to hit low to Matt O'Brien's net.

Obilor had looked sharp since introduced for the second half and with Swan three points up at the time, his goal sealed the win.

Playing with the wind in the first half, the Carrick men led at the break 0-7 to 0-5.

Sars opened brighter and led 0-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes with points from Butler (2, one a free) and Eoin Purcell to a Swan reply from Danny O'Hanlon.

But Swan replied strongly and were 0-4 to 0-3 ahead five minutes later with scores from a Gavin O'Halloran free, Danny O'Hanlon and Dwaine Fogarty.

A Butler free levelled for Thurles but another two in a row followed for Swan through a Gavin O'Halloran 65 and free. Rory Purcell pointed for Sarsfields before another O'Halloran free gave them the two points half time lead.

The third quarter was pretty much nip and tuck with the lead fluctuating between one and three points but a hard working Swan always maintaining the advantage.

O'Hanlon opened the second half scoring but Sars had it back to a single point game with scores from Kevin Dunne and a Butler free.

But Swan pushed on again and three in a row from two O'Halloran placed balls and a fine score from Dean Waters pushed the lead out to four, 0-11 to 0-7 midway through the half.

Three Butler frees to two scores for Carrick from Eric O'Halloran and a Danny O'Hanlon free left three between them when Obilor struck for his wonder goal.

Sarsfields pressed to the end but time was nearly up when Butler sent a free low to Kieran Lonergan's net and Swan held on for victory.