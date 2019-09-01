Five goal Holycross Ballycahill sink Silvermines

Holycross Ballycahill 5-13

Silvermines 1-16

Four first half goals for Holycross Ballycahill helped them on their way to victory over Silvermines in the Seamus O'Riain Cup, FDB Insurance county senior hurling championship at Toomevara this afternoon.

Midfielder Michael Doyle had two of those goals in the 6th and 30th minutes, while Liam Moloney in the 10th and Darragh Woods in the 21st minute helped Holycross Ballycahill to a 4-5 to 0-7 interval lead.

The mid men played some very slick hurling in the half and though Silvermines made better inroads in the second half, they were never going to pull back such a deficit.

Holycross Ballycahill had a fifth goal in the 10th minute of the second half when Jamie Woods bagged a fine individual score, but Silvermines hit back with one of their own from sub Daniel Keogh who struck with his first attempt. The 'Mines were to flash over 1-5 to Holycross Ballycahill's 0-1 mid way through the second half with Forde bagging a number of those points, but the victors finished the stronger and had enough of a cushion to see them home safe.