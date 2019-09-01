HURLING

Here are all the tables following a frantic weekend in the Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling championships

Brian McDonnell

Reporter:

Brian McDonnell

Email:

bmcdonnell@tipperarystar.ie

Here are all the tables following a frantic weekend in the Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling championships

Nenagh Éire Óg's Jake Morris pictured in action against Loughmore-Castleiney’s Willie Eviston at The Ragg on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Eamonn McGee

Following a frantic weekend of action in the FBD Insurance county senior and intermediate hurling championship the TipperaryLive.ie team thought it might be an idea to publish all of the results, tables and forthcoming fixtures as the group stages of the respective competitions close in on the third and final round - please read on for all of the details.