Tipperary champions Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Moycarkey-Borris with ten points to spare at Boherlahan

Following their ten-point win over Moycarkey-Borris at Boherlahan on Sunday evening Clonoulty-Rossmore now require a win over Toomevara to progress to the knock-out stage of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (the defending champions, of course, can also qualify by winning the West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship).

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Clonoulty-Rossmore 4-17 Moycarkey-Borris 1-16

The most impressive aspect to Clonoulty-Rossmore’s comprehensive win over Moycarkey-Borris was their ability to squeeze on the accelerator when the Mid Tipperary men threatened the county champions.

Moycarkey-Borris, for instance, led 0-5 to 0-3 early on, but when Clonoulty-Rossmore came to life the Dan Breen Cup holders out-scored their opponents by six points to lead by a healthy four at the break (2-8 to 0-10) having played into the breeze. Moycarkey-Borris fought back superbly in the second half and even managed to close the gap to a single point (3-9 to 1-14) with eighteen minutes to play, but Clonoulty-Rossmore were irresistible thereafter when plundering 1-8 (Moycarkey-Borris 0-2).

John O’Keeffe, Michael Ryan and Timmy Hammersley were outstanding for a Clonoulty-Rossmore side which hit incredibly hard and dominated the contested ball while Dillon Quirke (2-3) was absolutely superb at centre-forward; you may note this guy’s name down since Quirke is turning into an absolute wrecking ball of a player.

Moycarkey-Borris made a really enterprising start to this contest. Kieran Morris and Pat Molloy were outstanding for the Mid Tipperary side as points from Conor Hayes (two), Anthony McKelvey (two frees) and Kieran Morris propelled Moycarkey-Borris into an early lead (0-3 to 0-5).

Clonoulty-Rossmore bull-dozed their way through the Moycarkey-Borris lines, however, in the tenth minute when Cathal Bourke and Dillon Quirke combined brilliantly before Timmy Hammersley delivered the one-handed finish (1-3 to 0-5).

Anthony McKelvey steadied Moycarkey-Borris with an equalising point, but Clonoulty-Rossmore poured on the pressure when firing another 1-3 without reply. The county champions are especially good on the counter-attack from the opposition puck-out and illustrated this fact in startling fashion in the 19th minute when Donnchadh Quirke won a Moycarkey re-start, found Timmy Hammerley with a terrific stick pass and the full-forward, in turn, picked out the supporting run of Dillon Quirke who buried a superb goal. Quirke soon added point from play, but to their credit Moycarkey-Borris hit back with four consecutive points (Pat Molloy’s effort was the pick of these) to close the gap to two approaching the break.

Clonoulty-Rossmore, however, had the final say in the opening half when Dillon Quirke and Michael Ryan drilled over late points (2-8 to 0-10).

SECOND HALF

Dillon Quirke plundered his second goal in the second minute of the second half and when Timmy Hammersley added a free Clonoulty-Rossmore led by eight (3-9 to 0-10).

The county champions, however, eased off and Moycarkey-Borris took full advantage.

Two James Power points reeled Clonoulty-Rossmore in a little before Max Hackett scored a glorious individual goal in the 37th minute. Conor Hayes kicked over a goal chance soon after and when James Power drilled over another effort in the 42nd minute the gap was down to one (3-9 to 1-14).

It was heart-warming to see Conor Hammersley return from long-term injury and the midfielder landed two points was Clonoulty-Rossmore set about re-asserting themselves in this contest. Fiachra O’Keeffe also managed a point before setting up Seán Maher for a terrific goal in the 49th minute - Moycarkey-Borris could only manage points from Anthony McKelvey and Niall Heffernan in response as Clonoulty-Rossmore piled on the pressure.

Michael Ryan, Conor Hammersley, Seán Maher, Timmy Hammersley (free) and James Hammersley got in on the scoring act late on while Moycarkey-Borris chased goals - Clonoulty-Rossmore ‘keeper Declan O’Dwyer saved from Max Hackett in the 56th minute and again from Anthony McKelvey (21-yard free) in the 60th while McKelvey’s penalty hit the post in second half injury time after Kieran Morris had been unceremoniously fouled.

MATCH DETAILS

Clonoulty-Rossmore: Declan O'Dwyer, James Ryan, Ciarán Quirke, Joey O'Keeffe, Enda Heffernan, John O'Keeffe, James Heffernan, Donnchadh Quirke, Michael Ryan (0-2), Paudie White, Dillon Quirke (2-3), Thomas Butler (0-1), Cathal Bourke, Timmy Hammersley (1-5, 0-5 frees), Fiachra O'Keeffe (0-1). Subs: (42nd) Conor Hammersley (0-3) for Donnchadh Quirke, (46th) Seán Maher (1-1) for Thomas Butler, (56th) James Hammersley (0-1) for Cathal Bourke.

Moycarkey-Borris: Rhys Shelly, Kevin Hayes, Rory Ryan, Christy McCullagh, Pat Molloy (0-1), Eoghan Hayes, Kevin Moran, Kieran Cummins, Niall Heffernan (0-1), Pat Carey, Tom Hayes (0-1), James Power (0-3), Conor Hayes (0-3), Kieran Morris (0-1), Anthony McKelvey (0-6, 0-4 frees). Subs: (HT) Max Hackett (1-0) for Pat Carey, (54th) Jack Morrissey for Kieran Cummins, (55th) Tom Ryan for Kevin Moran, (61st) Kevin O’Regan for Eoghan Hayes.

Referee: Philip Kelly (Ballinahinch).