Buy your ticket to Tipperary's All-Ireland intermediate ladies football final against Meath for just €25

You are just one click away from securing your ticket to the 2019 TG4-sponsored All-Ireland ladies football finals at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday, September 15 - Fermanagh face Louth in the junior decider (11.45am), our beloved Tipperary team take on Meath in the intermediate final (1.45pm) and in the senior final Dublin face Galway (4pm). And, you can attend all there games for just €25 (student, senior and under-16 tickets are priced at €10).

Please click here to buy your ticket.

Tipperary, of course, were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions as recently as 2017 when beating Tyrone so famously in the decider (1-13 to 1-10), but were cruelly relegated from the senior grade in 2018. Meanwhile Meath will be highly-motivated to win the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup having lost to Tyrone in the 2018 All-Ireland intermediate final.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

On Saturday, August 24 Tipperary beat Sligo (3-15 to 3-5) in the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship - the Premier County were in terrific form in that contest and raced into a 3-9 to 0-2 lead.

The Tipperary team got the fright of their lives at Staker Wallace in Limerick in the quarter-finals when the Premier County just about edged a cracking contest with Clare (1-13 to 2-8). Clare were absolutely relentless and thanks to a Niamh O’Dea goal in the 48th minute the Banner led 2-8 to 1-9. With Clare tracking the Tipperary runners superbly and blocking Aishling Moloney’s route to goal on a regular basis the side managed by Shane Ronayne looked to be in trouble. Tipp, however, settled down and fired a rousing 0-4 without reply to book their place in the last four.

During the group stage of the competition Tipperary beat Meath (6-10 to 1-14), Longford (7-22 to 2-4) and Wicklow (4-17 to 3-12). Tipperary also won the Munster final this season when they beat Clare 0-20 to 1-4 in the decider. Tipperary progressed to the provincial final thanks to victories over Limerick (10-22 to 0-4) and Clare (2-15 to 2-11).

In their respective semi-final Meath beat Roscommon (4-20 to 1-12) and Wexford in the quarter-finals (4-15 to 3-14). During the group stage of the competition Meath got the better of Longford (0-19 to 2-9) and Wicklow (4-19 to 0-10) while the Royal County lost to Tipperary (1-14 to 6-10).

DIVISION ONE STATUS

Tipperary secured their division one status in the Lidl National Ladies Football League with a round to spare thanks to a one-point win over Monaghan (1-15 to 2-11) while the Premier County performed admirably against outstanding sides like Mayo, Galway and Donegal.

The highlight of the campaign, however, had to be the display at Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork. Following a performance bubbling with ambition, hard work and real quality Tipperary beat Cork by a single point (3-13 to 1-18) - beating the Rebels, who were one of the favourites to win the All-Ireland senior title this season (Cork lost the 2018 All-Ireland final to Dublin and have claimed eleven All-Ireland titles since 2005), speaks volumes for the potential of Shane Ronayne’s fast-improving side.

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Manager Shane Ronayne (Mourneabbey, Cork) is joined on the management team by Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), Ed Burke (Moyle Rovers) and Sarah Jane Darmody (Ardfinnan) while James O’Leary (Arravale Rovers) takes responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.

SEMI-FINAL TEAM

The Tipperary team which beat Sligo in the recent All-Ireland intermediate semi-final read as follows: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Maria Curley (Templemore), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Róisín Daly (Moyne-Templetuohy), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan). Subs used: Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Katie Cunningham (Latin-Cullen), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow).

FURTHER READING

