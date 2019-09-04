Here are the 22 club hurling championship fixtures you can see in Tipperary this weekend for just €15

Hurling fans will be rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of the twenty-two club championship games which are scheduled to take place in Tipperary this weekend. And, supporters of the blue and gold can purchase a weekend pass for just €15 which entitles patrons to watch as many games as they can squeeze in.

Facing into the final round of group games there is very little room to manoeuvre as the clubs of the Premier County battle to book their place in the knock-out stage of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup and the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship. Indeed, two of this weekend's fixtures in the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship stick out like a poke in the eye.

On Saturday, September 7 at Templetuohy (5pm) Upperchurch-Drombane face Loughmore-Castleiney with a place in the knock-out stage of the competition up for grabs while on Sunday, September 8 there is an identical prize on off when the defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore take on Toomevara at The Ragg (5.30pm).

The €15 'Weekend Pass' can be purchased from gate checkers at all games on Saturday or from the Tipperary GAA Office in Thurles on Friday up to 5.30pm.

WEEKEND COUNTY HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

Saturday, September 7

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Portroe v Drom & Inch in Dolla @ 3.30pm

Kiladangan v Roscrea in Dolla @ 5pm

Moycarkey-Borris v Borris-Ileigh in Holycross @ 5pm

Upperchurch-Drombane v Loughmore-Castleiney in Templetuohy @ 5pm

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Templederry @ 5pm

FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Newport v Holycross-Ballycahill in Dundrum @ 2pm

Clonakenny v JK Bracken's in Templetuohy @ 3.30pm

St Mary's Clonmel v Cashel King Cormacs in Cahir @ 3.30pm

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Borrisokane v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Moneygall @ 2pm

Ballybacon-Grange v Golden-Kilfeacle in Cahir @ 2pm

Shannon Rovers v Knockavilla Kickhams in Templederry @ 3.30pm

Boherlahan-Dualla v Cappawhite in Holycross @ 3.30pm

Sean Treacy's v Lattin-Cullen Gaels in Sean Treacy Park @ 5pm

Sunday, September 8

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Burgess v Nenagh Éire Óg in Toomevara @ 2pm

Killenaule v Thurles Sarsfields in Boherlahan @ 2pm

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Toomevara in The Ragg @ 5.30pm

FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Ballina v Ballingarry in Littleton @ 1.30pm

Carrick Swans v Lorrha-Dorrha in Littleton @ 3pm

Thurles Sarsfields v Templederry Kenyons in Boherlahan @ 3.30pm

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kiladangan v Moneygall in Toomevara @ 12.30pm

Drom & Inch v Galtee Rovers in Golden @ 1pm

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Ballinahinch in Golden @ 2.30pm

