HURLING
Here are the 22 club hurling championship fixtures you can see in Tipperary this weekend for just €15
John Devane and Timmy Hammersley pictured celebrating Clonoulty-Rossmore's 2018 county final win.
Hurling fans will be rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of the twenty-two club championship games which are scheduled to take place in Tipperary this weekend. And, supporters of the blue and gold can purchase a weekend pass for just €15 which entitles patrons to watch as many games as they can squeeze in.
Facing into the final round of group games there is very little room to manoeuvre as the clubs of the Premier County battle to book their place in the knock-out stage of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup and the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship. Indeed, two of this weekend's fixtures in the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship stick out like a poke in the eye.
On Saturday, September 7 at Templetuohy (5pm) Upperchurch-Drombane face Loughmore-Castleiney with a place in the knock-out stage of the competition up for grabs while on Sunday, September 8 there is an identical prize on off when the defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore take on Toomevara at The Ragg (5.30pm).
The €15 'Weekend Pass' can be purchased from gate checkers at all games on Saturday or from the Tipperary GAA Office in Thurles on Friday up to 5.30pm.
WEEKEND COUNTY HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES
Saturday, September 7
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship
Portroe v Drom & Inch in Dolla @ 3.30pm
Kiladangan v Roscrea in Dolla @ 5pm
Moycarkey-Borris v Borris-Ileigh in Holycross @ 5pm
Upperchurch-Drombane v Loughmore-Castleiney in Templetuohy @ 5pm
Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Templederry @ 5pm
FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup
Newport v Holycross-Ballycahill in Dundrum @ 2pm
Clonakenny v JK Bracken's in Templetuohy @ 3.30pm
St Mary's Clonmel v Cashel King Cormacs in Cahir @ 3.30pm
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Borrisokane v Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Moneygall @ 2pm
Ballybacon-Grange v Golden-Kilfeacle in Cahir @ 2pm
Shannon Rovers v Knockavilla Kickhams in Templederry @ 3.30pm
Boherlahan-Dualla v Cappawhite in Holycross @ 3.30pm
Sean Treacy's v Lattin-Cullen Gaels in Sean Treacy Park @ 5pm
Sunday, September 8
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship
Burgess v Nenagh Éire Óg in Toomevara @ 2pm
Killenaule v Thurles Sarsfields in Boherlahan @ 2pm
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Toomevara in The Ragg @ 5.30pm
FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup
Ballina v Ballingarry in Littleton @ 1.30pm
Carrick Swans v Lorrha-Dorrha in Littleton @ 3pm
Thurles Sarsfields v Templederry Kenyons in Boherlahan @ 3.30pm
FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Kiladangan v Moneygall in Toomevara @ 12.30pm
Drom & Inch v Galtee Rovers in Golden @ 1pm
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Ballinahinch in Golden @ 2.30pm
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on