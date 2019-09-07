Sub Jack Skehan points Holycross Ballycahill to victory over Newport

Skehan bagged two points having come on with fifteen minutes to go

Holycross Ballycahill 1-18

Newport 1-17

Two late points from sub Jack Skehan saw Holycross Ballycahill over the line with their noses in front in the Seamus O'Riain senior hurling championship tie at Dundrum this afternoon against rivals Newport.

Skehan pointed the winner in the 35th minute, after a Darragh Carroll goal from a penalty right at the end of normal time, tied the game up.

This was a very hard fought, close encounter with never much between the sides. Indeed, it was the 21st minute Stephen Flanagan goal which separated the sides at the interval with Holycross Ballycahill enjoying a 1-8 to 0-8 advantage. It was nip and tuck throughout the game with Newport coming back to level within four minutes of the re-start, only to see Holycross Ballycahill extend their lead again.

And, it seemed as though the north men would require a goal to get something from the game, but they didn't look like getting one. That was, until centre back Sean O'Brien travelled upfield and was fouled for that penalty which Carroll blasted to the net to level the game.

Skehan gave Holycross Ballycahill the lead, but Newport levelled again through a Carroll free. And, deep into injury time, Skehan fired over a fine point to win the game for his side and send them into the next phase as group toppers.