Tipperary SHC: Billy Seymour brace helps propel Kiladangan toward an eight-point win over Roscrea at Dolla

Two Billy Seymour goals helped propel Kiladangan toward an eight-point win over Roscrea in the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship at Dolla on Saturday evening.

FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship

Kiladangan 2-18 Roscrea 0-16

Roscrea played reasonably well for long stages of this contest and with Joe Carroll, Darren O’Connor and Evan Fitzpatrick (0-5 from play) influential Liam Dunphy’s men trailed by just a single point (0-14 to 0-13) with twenty minutes to play when Billy Seymour plundered two three-pointers during a match-clinching twelve-minute period.

Kiladangan did not actually need to win this group four contest, but still managed to do so without playing particularly well.

Although key leaders on the Kiladangan team like Willie Connors, Alan Flynn and Joe Gallagher were all quiet by their standards the side coached by Seán Treacy (Portumna, Galway) and managed by Brian Lawlor played some smashing hurling at times and comfortably kept Roscrea at arm’s length during the final quarter of this entertaining contest.

James Quigley had a superb game for Kiladangan at full-back while, David Sweeney, Seán Hayes, Billy Seymour and man of the match Tadhg Gallagher got through some eye-catching work.

ENTHUSIASTIC START

There was a lot at stake for Roscrea on Saturday and they got off to an enthusiastic start. Indeed, Roscrea led 0-6 to 0-3 with eighteen minutes on the clock. The sides were locked on 0-3 apiece after eight minutes when efforts from Evan Fitzpatrick and Luke Cashin (two) left three between the sides - a win over Kiladangan would have booked a place in the quarter-finals for Roscrea (at the expense of Drom & Inch).

Kiladangan, however, steadied up nicely and with Tadhg Gallagher reliable from placed balls the sides were level (0-10 each) by the break. A superb Luke Cashin point from long-range was a real highlight of the opening half, but although Roscrea were giving this contest their all you suspected that Kiladangan could go to another level should they feel the need to do so.

The sides traded frees (three each) during the opening eight minutes of the second half before Tadhg Gallagher set up Alan Flynn for the point of the game in the 39th minute.

Flynn then turned provider in the 40th minute when the inter-county star picked out Billy Seymour - en route to goal Seymour shipped a nasty challenge before the under-20 All-Ireland winner converted the opportunity off his left (1-14 to 0-13).

To be fair Roscrea responded with three points to close the gap to one - the lively Evan Fitzpatrick was responsible for two of these efforts before Billy Seymour buried his second goal in the 52nd minute (2-14 to 0-16); wing-forward Andy Loughnane provided the assist on this occasion.

Seymour’s second goal knocked the wind out of Roscrea and Kiladangan surged toward the final whistle with four points which arrived courtesy of Paul Flynn, Tadhg Gallagher (two frees) and Willie Connors (free).

MATCH DETAILS

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan, David Sweeney, James Quigley, Declan McGrath, Johnny Horan, Alan Flynn (0-1), Darren Moran, Martin Minehan (0-1), Willie Connors (0-2, 0-1 frees), Ruairí Gleeson, Joe Gallagher, Andy Loughnane, Tadhg Gallagher (0-13, 0-9 frees), Billy Seymour (2-0), Paul Flynn (0-1). Subs: (HT) Seán Hayes for Ruairí Gleeson, (56th) Shane Seymour for Tadhg Gallagher.

Roscrea: Enda Moloney, Conor Bergin, Shane Davis, Glenn Loughnane, Michael Campion, Joe Carroll, Keith McMahon, Darragh Tynan, Darren O’Connor, Conor Sheedy, Shane Fletcher (0-1), Evan Fitzpatrick (0-5), Luke Cashin (0-10, 0-5 frees, 0-1 ’65), Mark O’Meara, Conor Booth. Subs: (35th) Dan Ryan for Michael Campion, (42nd) Sam Conlon for Mark O’Meara, (46th) Jason Fitzpatrick for Conor Booth, (59th) Lee Cashin for Conor Bergin.

Referee: Michael Murphy (Toomevara).

