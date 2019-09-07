Tipperary SHC: Drom & Inch scoot into the quarter-finals thanks to a seventeen-point win over Portroe

Drom & Inch scooted into the quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship at Dolla on Saturday thanks to a comprehensive seventeen-point win over Portroe - this victory, coupled with Kiladangan’s win against Roscrea, ensured that the side managed by Séamus Kennedy secured second place in group three.

FBD Insurance County

Senior Hurling Championship

Drom & Inch 2-26 Portroe 1-12

Drom & Inch certainly deserved to win this contest, but there was a significant caveat here: Portroe were fighting for their lives and trailed by eight points (1-16 to 1-8) entering the final quarter when centre-back Robert Byrne was dismissed on a straight red card following what appeared an innocuous incident.

Fintan Purcell, David Collins, Johnny Ryan and Séamus Callanan were all in terrific form for Drom & Inch while Tommy Nolan scored 1-3 from play in a cameo from the bench. The key to this Drom & Inch performance, however, was the displays of wing-forwards Stevie Nolan and Lorcan Campion who got through an absolute world of work. Meanwhile Michael Creamer, James Ryan and Colm Gleeson were outstanding for Portroe.

Portroe ‘keeper Darren Gleeson was asked to make a save to deny David Butler a goal in the opening minute while successive points from Séamus Callanan (two, one free) and Joe Lupton forced Drom & Inch three clear. James Ryan scored a superb point to get Portroe off the mark in the seventh minute, but when David Butler buried a goal in the 11th minute Drom & Inch led 1-4 to 0-2.

Between the 13th and 21st minutes Portroe managed to out-score Drom & Inch 0-3 to 0-1 when John Sheedy (free), Kevin O’Halloran and Mark Gennery drilled over eye-catching efforts while the sides exchanged goal-scoring opportunities when Eoin Collins saved a Ruadhan Mulrooney shot in the 18th minute and seconds later Robert Byrne’s superb hook spoiled a Stevie Nolan shot.

Following efforts from Séamus Callanan and Michael Connors Drom & Inch led by five points when Aidan Willis buried a goal which closed the gap significantly in the 28th minute - Colm Gleeson did especially well to set up the three-pointer for Willis.

Drom & Inch led by two points at the break (1-8 to 1-6).

Although trying hard Portroe struggled to contain Drom & Inch during the third quarter and could only add twice to their tally (two frees) while efforts from Michael Connors (who would finish with four points from play), David Butler (three), Johnny Ryan, Fintan Purcell, Séamus Callanan and Liam Ryan helped to propel Drom & Inch eight clear (1-16 to 1-8).

Then, in the 46th minute, disaster struck for Portroe when Robert Byrne was dismissed.

John Sheedy (three frees) scored all four of the remaining Portroe points while Drom & Inch cut loose. Séamus Callanan converted two frees and Michael Connors added a brace from play before Tommy Nolan blasted 1-3; right on the hour mark Nolan buried a superb shot in the top left hand corner. Further to that spectacular effort Robert Long, Séamus Callanan and Aidan O’Meara helped themselves to handy scores.

MATCH DETAILS

Drom & Inch: Eoin Collins, Michael Purcell, Kevin Hassett, Fintan Purcell (0-1), Jamie Moloney, David Collins, Liam Ryan (0-1), Johnny Ryan (0-1), James Woodlock, Lorcan Campion, Séamus Callanan (0-10, 0-6 frees), Stevie Nolan, Joe Lupton (0-1), David Butler (1-3), Michael Connors (0-4). Subs: (48th) Tommy Nolan (1-3) for David Butler, (50th) Shane Hassett for Joe Lupton, (54th) Robert Long (0-1) for Lorcan Campion, (55th) Aidan O’Meara (0-1) for James Woodlock.

Portroe: Darren Gleeson, Cormac Keating, Michael Creamer, Michael Breen, Brian Keating, Robert Byrne (0-1, 0-1 free), Christopher O’Riordan, James Ryan (0-1), Jimmy Creamer, Ruadhan Mulrooney, Colm Gleeson, Mark Gennery (0-1), Kevin O’Halloran (0-1), John Sheedy (0-8, 0-7 frees), Aidan Willis (1-0). Subs: (28th) Conor O’Brien for Colm Gleeson (blood sub - reversed in the 29th minute), (39th) Conor O’Brien for Jimmy Creamer, (45th) David Lumbroso for Mark Gennery, (51st) Jack Moloney for Cormac Keating.

Referee: Philip Kelly (Ballinahinch).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.