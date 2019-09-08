Round-Up: Here’s how the group stage of Tipperary’s county intermediate hurling championship finished up

The group stage of the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship reached a conclusion on Sunday afternoon when the two top in each group were confirmed. Please read on for all of the respective group tables and results.

After three rounds of games the following teams have qualified for the knock-out stage of the competition as group winners: Moyne-Templetuohy, Knockavilla Kickhams, Boherlahan-Dualla, Kiladangan and Moyle Rovers.

Meanwhile the respective group runners-up read as follows: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Shannon Rovers, Borrisokane, Seán Treacy’s and Golden-Kilfeacle.