Tipperary SHC: Eight teams are through to knock-out stages of the county senior hurling championship and Séamus Ó Riain Cup

The group stage of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship and the Séamus Ó Riain Cup reached a conclusion on Sunday evening. So, now eight teams have qualified for the knock-out stage of both competitions - please read on for all of the results and tables.

The following four group winners will be seeded in the quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup): Nenagh Éire Óg, Borris-Ileigh, Kilruane MacDonagh's and Kiladangan.

Here are the group runners-up who are through to the knock-out stage of the competition, but who may have to play a preliminary quarter-final against a divisional champion before facing one of the above: Loughmore-Castleiney, Toomevara, Éire Óg Annacarty and Drom & Inch.

Meanwhile the following four sides won their respective groups in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship): Templederry Kenyons, Holycross-Ballycahill, Mullinahone and JK Bracken’s. In the quarter-final draw the respective group runners-ups will be drawn against the group winners: Carrick Swans, Silvermines, Ballingarry and Cashel King Cormacs.