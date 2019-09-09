Storming finish from Carrick Swans secures path to knockout stages of the Seamus O Riain Cup

Carrick Swan 2-23

Lorrha-Dorrha 2-17



A powerful finish saw Carrick Swan senior hurlers advance to the knockout stages of the Seamus O Riain Cup in a bruising battle with Lorrha-Dorrha at Littleton on Sunday.

The Swans hurled exceptionally well to fight their way back into a game they looked like losing entering the final quarter of the game when they were four points adrift.

The South side showed admirable resilience and gaining momentum with every score overpowered Lorrha in the closing stages of a very entertaining contest.

The Swans reeled off four points without reply to draw level with five minutes left of normal time before racing clear scoring another goal and three points, again without reply before the final whistle.

It was an impressive performance from the Swans, they scored 1-7 without reply from Lorrha in the closing stages as they stormed to victory with a flourish.

Lorrha, without the services of Brian Hogan and the injured Bonnar Maher and a number of other casualities, wilted in the last quarter .

With the teams level at five minutes to go super sub Noel Obilor , who caused mayhem in the Lorrha defence when introduced at half time, kicked to the net and marksman Arron Dunne, Stephen Hahessey and man of the match Gavin O Halloran picked off points roared on by jubiliant Swan supporters.

The teams were level at 1-11 at half time with two superb goals coming from Swans full forward Danny O Halloran after eighteen minutes when he blasted to the roof of the net but Lorrha replied with a goal of their own minutes later when the pace of Christopher Fogarty caught out th e Swan rearguard and he finished to the net.

Of Swans first half 1-11 tally Gavin O Halloran scored nine points in an exhibition of scoretaking from play and frees(5).O'Hallorans scoring was a major feature of the first half as was the scores taken by Lorra wing back Ciaran Hough who picked off three quality long range points from inside his own half.

Points from Arron Dunne and Danny O Hanlon with two frees from Gavin O'Halloran brought Swans level with five minutes left in the game and they kicked on to wipe out the Lorrha challenge.

Noel Obilor made a huge difference when introduced.Swans had Noel Obilor and Danny O Hanlon to send in high balls to that caused consternation in the Lorrha defence.They could also mix it up with storming runs from midfield from Gavin O Halloran and the pace of Arron Dunne also caused Lorra numerous problems.

Lorrha were unable to cope with the onslaught as Swans gained a far bigger impact off their bench and their strong finish will give them great confidence going into the knockout stages.

