North Tipperary SHC: Borris-Ileigh juggernaut surges to a sixteen-point quarter-final win over Roscrea

The Borris-Ileigh juggernaut rolled over another bridge at Dolla on Sunday afternoon when Johnny Kelly’s men helped themselves to a sixteen-point win over Roscrea in the quarter-finals of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior

Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Borris-Ileigh 3-22 Roscrea 1-12

Borris-Ileigh brought Roscrea’s year to a crushing end courtesy of a controlled performance which featured outstanding displays from Séamus Bourke, Seán McCormack, Paddy Stapleton, Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack, Conor Kenny, Jerry Kelly and James Devaney.

Roscrea played with the aid of a stiff breeze in the opening half. Against the elements, however, Roscrea struggled badly and added just three points to their tally in the second (one from play). Indeed, Roscrea were held scoreless from the 46th minute.

Borris-Ileigh had their homework done, man-marked Roscrea danger man Evan Fitzpatrick right from the off and although Conor Sheedy and Shane Fletcher had their moments up front the side coached by Colin Lynch (Clare) struggled to unsettle their opponents.

Jerry Kelly signalled the intent of Borris-Ileigh in the first minute when the inside forward buried a goal following smart work from JD Devaney. Conor Kenny then added a point from play before Roscrea got off the mark (Conor Sheedy).

Conor Kenny and Brendan Maher (two frees) contributed further Borris-Ileigh points to propel their side 1-4 to 0-3 clear with sixteen minutes on the clock.

In the 17th minute, however, Roscrea were encouraged when a Brendan Maher stick pass was intercepted and Evan Fitzpatrick, Shane Fletcher and Conor Sheedy combined before Darragh Tynan smacked in an eye-catching goal.

Two minutes later Conor Sheedy tied the game and although Brendan Maher (free) responded for Borris-Ileigh Sheedy notched his third and then his fourth point to play to help Roscrea into a narrow lead (1-6 to 1-5) with twenty-four minutes played. And, Roscrea may well have enjoyed a more significant advantage had Luke Cashin not steered a reasonable goal chance wide in the 23rd minute.

Borris-Ileigh managed to out-score their opponents 0-4 to 0-3 during the closing minutes of the opening half and retired all square at the interval (1-9 apiece).

SECOND HALF

The sides traded efforts during the opening six minutes of the second half, but then Borris-Ileigh hit four points without reply. Kieran Maher, Brendan Maher (’65), Kevin Maher (free) and Seán McCormack were responsible for these efforts while Roscrea ‘keeper Enda Moloney did well to save from Dan McCormack in the 37th minute.

Luke Cashin scored Roscrea’s only point from play of the half in the 41st minute and although just four points separated the sides in the 46th minute (when Borris-Ileigh led 1-16 to 1-12) the writing was on the wall for the outfit managed by Liam Dunphy - Roscrea were not permitted to score again after Luke Cashin landed a free.

Although Shane Fletcher and Darragh Tynan demanded brave saves from Borris-Ileigh ‘keeper James McCormack during the fourth quarter points from Brendan Maher (’65) and Conor Kenny preceded a JD Devaney goal in the 55th minute following Jack Hogan’s good work. Strikes from Brendan Maher (free), Kevin Maher and Jody Harkin served as a preamble to a second Jerry Kelly goal in the 64th minute while Brendan Maher (free) brought this contest to an inevitable conclusion.

MATCH DETAILS

Borris-Ileigh: James McCormack, Séamus Bourke, Paddy Stapleton, Thomas Fahy, Seán McCormack (0-1), Brendan Maher (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-2 ‘65s), Ray McCormack, Dan McCormack (0-1), Tommy Ryan, Kevin Maher (0-5, 0-4 frees), Niall Kenny, Kieran Maher (0-1), Jerry Kelly (2-0), Conor Kenny (0-4), JD Devaney (1-1). Subs: (12th) Jack Hogan for Niall Kenny, (60th) Jody Harkin (0-1) for Kevin Maher, (62nd) Ciarán Cowan for Paddy Stapleton, (64th) Ryan Murphy for JD Devaney.

Roscrea: Enda Moloney, Glenn Loughnane, Joe Carroll, Conor Bergin, Michael Campion, Shane Davis, Keith McMahon, Darren O’Connor, Darragh Tynan (1-1), Dan Ryan, Conor Booth, Evan Fitzpatrick, Shane Fletcher (0-1), Conor Sheedy (0-4), Luke Cashin (0-6, 0-5 frees). Subs: (57th) Sam Conlon for Conor Booth, (60th) Lee Cashin for Conor Bergin, (60th) Jason Fitzpatrick for Evan Fitzpatrick, (60th) Jamie Bergin for Luke Cashin, (63rd) Mark O’Meara for Dan Ryan.

Referee: Tommy Ryan (Kiladangan).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.