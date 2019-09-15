Round-Up: Fixtures now made for the semi-finals of the North and Mid Tipperary senior hurling championships

Following a frantic weekend of action the fixtures have been made for the semi-finals of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship and the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship. Meanwhile Éire Óg Annacarty will face old friends Clonoulty-Rossmore in next weekend’s West Tipperary decider while Mullinahone saw off Carrick Swans in the South final.

MID TIPPERARY

All four quarter-finals took place in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship over the weekend.

On Saturday Drom & Inch proved too strong for Clonakenny (3-27 to 1-11) while on Sunday Thurles Sarsfields A lost to Upperchurch-Drombane (1-19 to 1-20) and JK Bracken’s beat Thurles Sarsfields B (2-14 to 1-13). Finally, on Sunday evening Moycarkey-Borris booked their place in the semi-finals courtesy of a surprise 2-23 to 1-17 win over defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney.

On Sunday evening the draw was made for the semi-finals which reads as follows: Moycarkey-Borris v Upperchurch-Drombane and Drom & Inch v JK Bracken’s - Holycross will host both clashes on Sunday, September 22 at 2pm and 3.45pm respectively.

NORTH TIPPERARY

Four quarter-finals also took place in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship over the weekend - the results read as follows: Burgess 2-14 Ballina 2-12, Borris-Ileigh 3-22 Roscrea 1-12, Kiladangan 1-22 Kilruane MacDonagh’s 2-16 & Templederry Kenyons 1-22 Lorrha-Dorrha 0-20.

The semi-final draw reads as follows: Kiladangan v Templederry Kenyons and Borris-Ileigh v Burgess. MacDonagh Park in Nenagh will host both games on Sunday, September 22 at 2pm and 3.30pm respectively.

SOUTH TIPPERARY

Mullinahone re-claimed the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship crown on Sunday in Clonmel courtesy of a 1-18 to 1-16 final win over Carrick Swans - please click here for report.

As a result Mullinahone have now also qualified for a preliminary quarter-final in the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship - they will be drawn against a team which finished second in their group in Roinn I of the championship.

WEST TIPPERARY

Éire Óg Annacarty and defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore will collide in the final of the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, September 22 at Bansha - Éire Óg Annacarty booked their place in the decider courtesy of a 1-16 to 1-14 win over Cashel King Cormacs on Sunday afternoon at Dundrum.

COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

The group stage of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship and the Séamus Ó Riain Cup has reached a conclusion.

The following four group winners will be seeded in the quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship (Dan Breen Cup): Nenagh Éire Óg, Borris-Ileigh, Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonagh's.

Meanwhile the following Roinn I group runners-up are also through to the knock-out stage of the competition, but may still have to play a preliminary quarter-final against one of the divisional champions before facing one of the group winners: Drom & Inch, Loughmore-Castleiney, Toomevara and Éire Óg Annacarty.

The four bottom-placed teams will face one another in two relegation play-off games with the loser of each relegated to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II) - they are: Burgess, Moycarkey-Borris, Portroe and Killenaule.

The County Board Competitions Control Committee announced recently that the county senior hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending September 29 while the county senior hurling championship quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 6.

Meanwhile the following four sides won their respective groups in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship): JK Bracken's, the Templederry Kenyons, Holycross-Ballycahill and Mullinahone.

In the quarter-final draw the respective group runners-up will be drawn against a group winner - the runners-up read as follows: Carrick Swans, Silvermines, Ballingarry and Cashel King Cormacs.

There is no relegation from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup this season.

