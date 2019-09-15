Thurles Sarsfields B push JK Bracken’s to the limit in the Mid Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals

A fancied JK Bracken’s were made to work hard for their win over the Thurles Sarsfields’ B side in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final at The Ragg on Sunday before pulling way with four points during the closing minutes after a tightly-contested affair.

Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior

Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

JK Bracken’s 2-14 Thurles Sarsfields (B) 1-13

Given the quality of their Séamus Ó Riain Cup performances the Templemore lads were expected to clear this hurdle without great difficulty, but last year’s intermediate county champions were competitive and capable as they led into the last quarter.

Six points on-the-trot without reply for JK Bracken’s between the 48th and 55th minutes tipped the scales in their favour and while Sarsfields were laying siege to the Templemore goal at the end, the winners were resolute in denying them the goal the Blues chased to salvage their situation.

This was a fine contest and JK Bracken’s may have under-estimated the opposition as their approach lacked the intensity one would expect at this stage of the competition. Nevertheless, they did enough to deserve their victory and the prospect of a Mid semi-final and possibly final appearance is a bonus for them as they also pursue Séamus Ó Riain cup honours at county championship level.

DUNNE GOAL

Kevin Dunne’s goal for Sarsfields after eleven minutes was the most significant score during a low-key first half which was made interesting by the closeness of the scoring all the way.

That goal put Sarsfields 1-2 to 0-2 ahead, but Shane Bourke’s point for JK Bracken’s levelled matters after seventeen minutes.

Sarsfields had forged 1-8 to 0-6 ahead approaching half-time, but a Shane Bourke goal followed by an Eoin Fitzpatrick point left JK Bracken’s adrift by only one (1-7 to 1-8) at the break.

Sarsfields had played with the breeze during the first half.

The advantage now appeared to lie with JK Bracken’s and when Lorcan Roche netted for them three minutes after resuming, a score which was soon followed by an Éanna McBride point, they looked on course for a comfortable win.

But Sarsfields then hit a rich vein of form when scoring four unanswered points courtesy of Seánie Butler (two frees), Eoin Purcell and Rory Purcell to edge ahead (1-12 to 2-8) by the end of the third quarter.

QUESTIONS ASKED

Questions were being asked of JK Bracken’s and they answered them emphatically with six points of their own between the 48th and 55th minutes from Lyndon Fairbrother (free), Paddy Cadell (two), David O’Shea, Shane Scully and Shane Bourke to go five clear (2-14 to 1-12).

Time was now against Sarsfields, but they piled on the pressure and after Seánie Butler pointed they had three chances of a goal in one attack which yielded nothing.

JK Bracken’s survived the onslaught and were through to the semi-final.

This was an important win for JK Bracken’s as its maintains the momentum of their season with critical games to come in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup and now the Mid semi-final.

It was also a performance which left considerable room for improvement and the management team will need to address a number of issues to ensure they make further progress. Eoin Fitzpatrick, Paddy Cadell, Shane Bourke, Éanna McBride, David O’Shea and Tom Murphy were their key men.

Thurles Sarsfields were hampered by the lack of back-up due to the club’s third team winning the Mid junior hurling title and having county competition coming up. Particularly pleasing for them will have been the displays of younger lads such as Seosamh Ryan, Kieran Moloney and Eoin Purcell with Pa Crone, Aidan Ryan, James Ryan, Jack Derby and Michael Russell also getting through a lot of work.

MATCH DETAILS

JK Bracken’s: Darren Russell, Martin Delaney, Tom Murphy, Keith Kennedy, Neil Quinlan, Paddy Cadell (0-2), Cathal Scully, Lorcan Egan, Éanna McBride (0-2), Shane Scully (0-1), Lyndon Fairbrother (0-2 frees), Lorcan Roche (1-0), David O’Shea (0-1), Eoin Fitzpatrick (0-3), Shane Bourke (1-3). Subs: Shane Doyle, Jack Fogarty, Dean McEnroe, Jack Kennedy.

Thurles Sarsfields: Matt O’Brien, Harry Fitzgibbon, Aidan Ryan, Kieran Costello, Kieran Moloney, Jack Derby, James Ryan, Seosamh Ryan, Pa Crone (0-1), Rory Purcell (0-1), Michael Russell, Kevin Dunne (1-0), Seánie Butler (0-7, 0-5 frees), Kevin Bracken (0-1), Eoin Purcell (0-3).

Referee: Johnny Butler (Upperchurch-Drombane).