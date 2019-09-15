Quarter-finalists confirmed in the Tipperary senior and intermediate football championships

The group stage of the FBD Insurance-sponsored county senior and intermediate football championships have reached a conclusion with the quarter-finalists now confirmed for each of the respective competitions.

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

In group one of the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Clonmel Commercials maintained their 100% record with a 0-17 to 0-6 win over Galtee Rovers while Arravale Rovers beat Moyne-Templetuohy to second place (2-13 to 0-14).

JK Bracken’s presented Kiladangan with a walkover during the week safe in the knowledge that the Templemore men had already topped group two. And, they will be joined in the quarter-finals by Ballyporeen who beat Ardfinnan by a single point (2-9 to 1-11).

Loughmore-Castleiney topped group three following their latest win over Aherlow Gaels (1-13 to 0-5) while Kilsheelan-Kilcash progressed courtesy of their head-to-head record with Cahir following a 2-13 to 4-4 win.

Defending champions Moyle Rovers topped group four despite losing their final group game to Killenaule (1-6 to 0-11) while Upperchurch-Drombane got the better of Éire Óg Annacarty (1-6 to 0-7) and booked their place in the quarter-finals.

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Golden-Kilfeacle beat Moyle Rovers (0-13 to 1-9) to seal top spot in group one - Moyle Rovers finished second.

Clonmel Commercials won group two following their victory over Borrisokane (1-10 to 1-8) while Moycarkey-Borris earned their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-13 to 1-5 win over Cashel King Cormacs.

All that was at stake when Rockwell Rovers and Clonmel Óg collided in group three was top spot and a number one seed in the quarter-finals. And, Rockwell Rovers prevailed courtesy of a 2-14 to 1-13 win.

Drom & Inch sealed top spot in group four with a comprehensive 3-14 to 2-12 win over Fethard while Clonoulty-Rossmore booked their place in the last eight when dismissing Carrick Swans 4-8 to 0-4.

FURTHER READING

