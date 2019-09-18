Kilsheelan-Kilcash's David Power is set to be ratified as the new Tipperary senior football manager

David Power (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) is set to be ratified as the new Tipperary senior football manager at the September meeting of the County Board on Tuesday, September 24 - it is understood that Mr Power will be appointed for a two-year term.

David Power, of course, is a former manager of the Tipperary under-21 football team and also inspired the Premier County to win the 2011 All-Ireland minor title.

TipperaryLive.ie contacted both Joe Bracken (the PRO of the County Board) and Enda O'Sullivan (the PRO of the County Football Committee) seeking confirmation of the news this morning, but the nomination of Mr Power as the new Tipperary senior football manager remains to be confirmed. Both PROs have indicated that no further information will be released on the matter until after the meeting of the County Board on Tuesday, September 24.

It has been reported that Mr Power will be joined on the management team by Charlie McGeever (Donegal - a former manager of the Tipperary minor team and the Clonmel Commercials team which won a Munster senior club title in 2015), Michael McGeehin (Donegal - who previously coached the Premier County during Peter Creedon's term in charge and is the director of Coaching Ireland), 1995 All-Ireland winner Paddy Christie (Dublin), former Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes and performance analyst Tommy Toomey (Arravale Rovers).

