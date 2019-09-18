Nine Tipperary players have been nominated for a camogie All Star award

Nine Tipperary players have been nominated for a 2019 camogie All Star award - the scheme is sponsored by Liberty Insurance. The award winners will be announced at the 16th annual camogie All Stars awards banquet in the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Saturday, October 19.

The Premier County nominees read as follows: Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), Julieanne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Eimear Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams), Eibhlís McDonald (Éire Óg Annacarty) and Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

All-Ireland champions Galway lead shortlist with fourteen nominations, Kilkenny earned thirteen, Cork four, Waterford four and Limerick one.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.