Tipperary’s Jerome Cahill has been named as the Bord Gáis Energy under-20 hurler of the year

After scoring 1-1 in last month’s Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-20 Hurling Championship final, which saw Tipperary crowned champions for the second year in-a-row, Jerome Cahill has been named as the 2019 Bord Gáis Energy under-20 hurler of the year. The Kilruane MacDonagh's man was influential for Liam Cahill’s side this summer as they claimed the first All-Ireland title at the new under-20 grade.

Meanwhile Kerry’s Michael Slattery has also been named the the Bord Gáis Energy player of the year for the Richie McElligott Cup following the Kingdom’s impressive run to lift the trophy.

Both players were in attendance at Cahir Castle where they were presented with their respective awards by Ger Cunningham (the chairman of the 2019 Bord Gáis Energy under-20 player of the year awards committee). Galway hurler and longstanding Bord Gáis Energy ambassador Joe Canning and TG4’s Mícheál Ó Domhnaill were the other judges.

The player of the year award win caps an outstanding season for Jerome Cahill who did the double with Tipperary having also featured for the Tipperary senior hurlers during their All-Ireland winning campaign.

The versatile forward follows in the footsteps of previous Bord Gáis Energy player of the year award winners including Tipperary team-mate Ger Browne (2018), Limerick’s Aaron Gillane (2017) and Waterford’s Stephen Bennett (2016).

