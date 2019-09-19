Mid Tipperary senior semi-finals capture the imagination of hurling fans in the Premier County

Following the exit of the defending champions Loughmore-Castleiney and perennial contenders Thurles Sarsfields from the competition this Sunday's semi-finals in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship have captured the imagination of hurling fans from right across the Premier County. Indeed, each of the clubs remaining in the prestigious competition will certainly fancy their chances of winning the title outright.

All four quarter-finals took place in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship last weekend. On Saturday Drom & Inch proved too strong for Clonakenny (3-27 to 1-11) while on Sunday Thurles Sarsfields A lost to Upperchurch-Drombane (1-19 to 1-20) and JK Bracken’s beat Thurles Sarsfields B (2-14 to 1-13). Finally, on Sunday evening Moycarkey-Borris booked their place in the semi-finals courtesy of a surprise 2-23 to 1-17 win over Loughmore-Castleiney.

And, on Sunday evening the draw was made for the semi-finals which reads as follows: Moycarkey- Borris versus Upperchurch- Drombane and Drom & Inch v JK Bracken’s - Holycross will host both clashes on Sunday, September 22 at 2pm and 3.45pm respectively.

Meanwhile another Mid Tipperary decider which is sure to attract a crowd takes place on Saturday, September 21 when Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Moyne-Templetuohy collide in the Roadstone Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final at Littleton (2pm - please note the earlier throw-in time).

NORTH TIPPERARY

Four quarter-finals also took place in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship over the weekend - the results read as follows: Burgess 2-14 Ballina 2-12, Borris-Ileigh 3-22 Roscrea 1-12, Kiladangan 1-22 Kilruane MacDonagh’s 2-16 & Templederry Kenyons 1-22 Lorrha-Dorrha 0-20.

The semi-final draw reads as follows: Kiladangan v Templederry Kenyons and Borris-Ileigh versus Burgess. MacDonagh Park in Nenagh will host both games on Sunday, September 22 at 2pm and 3.30pm.

Also, the North Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 21 when Borrisokane (4pm) will host the meeting of Moneygall and Kiladangan.

SOUTH TIPPERARY

Mullinahone re-claimed the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship crown on Sunday in Clonmel courtesy of a 1-18 to 1-16 final win over Carrick Swans.

WEST TIPPERARY

Éire Óg Annacarty and the defending divisional champions Clonoulty-Rossmore will collide in the final of the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, September 22 at Bansha (3pm) - Éire Óg Annacarty booked their place in the decider courtesy of a 1-16 to 1-14 win over Cashel King Cormacs on Sunday afternoon.

The curtain-raiser to Sunday's attractive clash will be the final of the Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship between Cappawhite and Golden-Kilfeacle (1.15pm).

