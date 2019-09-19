Here is your chance to vote for the Tipperary Supporters Club's senior hurler of the year

What a summer it has been for Tipperary hurling! Our 28th All-Ireland senior hurling title was achieved with a fourteen-point win over Kilkenny and six days later our under-20s blitzed Cork to win the inaugural All-Ireland hurling title at the grade. These are great days, indeed, to be a Tipperary hurling supporter!

So, as the inter-county season has drawn to a close, the time has come to select the Tipperary Supporters Club 'senior hurler of the year'.

Who will succeed Jason Forde to win the 2019 award?

Voting is now open and is exclusive to 2019 members of the Tipperary Supporters Club.

Members of the Tipperary Supporters Club can vote by emailing info@tippsupportersclub.com and simply providing the name of your selection for the Tipperary senior hurler of the year award.

Voting will remain open until the end of September and the winner will be announced in October.

The award is kindly sponsored again this year by John Quirke Jeweller's (Bridge Street, Cahir - 052 744 1774 - search for 'jqjewellerscahir' on Facebook.