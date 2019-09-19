One simple graphic illustrates the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Tipperary players this season

The Tipperary Supporters Club has published a simple grahic which illustrates the personal sacrifics made by the Premier County players during the campaign which earned Liam Sheedy's men the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship crown.

In 2019 the Tipperary players spent 8,000 minutes training on-pitch, 3,870 minutes in the gym, 4,800 in rehab and recorvery and also spent another 1,500 minutes completing technical and performance analysis-related tasks since November 2018.



Given the sacrifices made, the Tipperary Supporters Club is now asking supporters of the blue and gold to make a contribution to the team's holiday fund.

So, here is how you can contribute:-

Electronic transfers can be made to the following bank account - account name: Tipperary Supporters Club, branch: Bank of Ireland, O’Connell Street, Dublin 1, IBAN: IE27 BOFI 9000 3316 4693 05, BIC: BOFIIE2D. Please email info@tippsupportersclub.com so that your contribution can be acknowledged and a receipt issued if required.

Credit card donations can be made online: http://www.tippsupportersclub.com/donations/



Meanwhile cheques can be made payable to the Tipperary Supporters Club and be forwarded to 27 Pelletstown Avenue, Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15 (please include a covering note with your contact details).

