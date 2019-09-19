HURLING
One simple graphic illustrates the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Tipperary players this season
Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan pictured lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
The Tipperary Supporters Club has published a simple grahic which illustrates the personal sacrifics made by the Premier County players during the campaign which earned Liam Sheedy's men the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship crown.
In 2019 the Tipperary players spent 8,000 minutes training on-pitch, 3,870 minutes in the gym, 4,800 in rehab and recorvery and also spent another 1,500 minutes completing technical and performance analysis-related tasks since November 2018.
Given the sacrifices made, the Tipperary Supporters Club is now asking supporters of the blue and gold to make a contribution to the team's holiday fund.
So, here is how you can contribute:-
Electronic transfers can be made to the following bank account - account name: Tipperary Supporters Club, branch: Bank of Ireland, O’Connell Street, Dublin 1, IBAN: IE27 BOFI 9000 3316 4693 05, BIC: BOFIIE2D. Please email info@tippsupportersclub.com so that your contribution can be acknowledged and a receipt issued if required.
Credit card donations can be made online: http://www.tippsupportersclub.com/donations/
Meanwhile cheques can be made payable to the Tipperary Supporters Club and be forwarded to 27 Pelletstown Avenue, Royal Canal Park, Dublin 15 (please include a covering note with your contact details).
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on