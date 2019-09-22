Drom-Inch and Upperchurch Drombane to contest mid senior hurling final

Drom-Inch and Upperchurch Drombane will contest the 2019 mid Tipperary Centenary Agri senior hurling championship final next weekend, after the two clubs emerged from the tightly contested semi-finals this afternoon in Holycross.

The two fancied sides did not have it all their own way however, with Upperchurch Drombane having to come from 9 points down in the second half to win out their clash with Moycarkey Borris, while Drom-Inch found it very difficult to shake off a dogged and resolute JK Brackens in the second clash of the day.

Three first half goals from Max Hackett, Rhys Shelly and Kieran Morris gave Moycarkey Borris a 3-8 to 0-11 interval lead in the opening game and they were to extend this lead to nine points within a few minutes of the restart. However, Upperchurch Drombane hit back and goals from sub Loughlin Ryan and centre forward Jack Butler catapulted them back into the game as they went on to hit 2-8 to Moycarkey Borris' 0-2 in the last 12 minutes of the action.

The victors remained calm, didn't panic and worked out their problems before getting on a roll which Moycarkey Borris simply could not stop.

In the second semi-final it was 0-8 apiece at the break in a low key game which, despite the close nature of proceedings, lacked real intensity for much of the clash. But the game sprung into life in the second half with Drom-Inch opening up a five point gap with a quarter of an hour to go, only to see an Adrian Bourke goal for JK Brackens in the 16th minute leveling the game. They traded scores until the final moments when Johnny Ryan bagged two points and Fintan Purcell another to see Drom-Inch over the line and into the final.

The final will be played next weekend.

See this weeks Tipperary Star for full reports on these games and previews of the final.