North Tipperary SHC: Classy Kiladangan hold off a late semi-final surge from the Templederry Kenyons

A classy Kiladangan side held off a late surge from the Templederry Kenyons on Sunday afternoon at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh to book their place in the final of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior

Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Kiladangan 1-28 Templederry Kenyons 2-22

Kiladangan are the favourites to win the Dan Breen Cup this season and the side managed by Brian Lawlor looked very good value for such an assertion in this contest. Between the 12th and 17th minutes Kiladangan blasted 1-4 without reply and led by ten (1-18 to 0-11) with twenty-seven to play having out-scored their opponents 1-13 to 0-5 during a particularly dominant period.

Now, Templederry did rouse themselves and fight back valiantly to close the gap to a manageable two late on, but, in saying that, Kiladangan appeared the much more accomplished outfit.

Adrian Ryan and Liam McCutcheon certainly had good games for a Templederry outfit who appeared particularly well prepared for this semi-final, but Kiladangan had stars in every line. Goalkeeper Barry Hogan managed the game beautifully, James Quigley was out-standing at full-back, Alan Flynn influential at six, Johnny Horan steady at midfield, Willie Connors led with distinction on the half-forward line and up front Dan O’Meara and Billy Seymour ran riot from a scoring point of view while Paul Flynn was the outstanding candidate for the man of the match award.

Kiladangan may have won by only three points, but when the side coached by Seán Treacy (Portumna, Galway) turned it on they were irresistible. And, Kiladangan reached that level of performance without their leader: Joe Gallagher.

Templederry fought for their lives right from the off and enjoyed a wonderful goal-scoring opportunity in the ninth minute when Liam McCutcheon demanded a save from Barry Hogan - Darragh Carey’s follow up was deflected over and the sides were level (0-4 each). Indeed, the Kenyons had etched out a 0-6 to 0-5 advantage by the 11th minute when Kiladangan cut loose.

Kiladangan led 0-8 to 0-7 when Paul Flynn burned Thomas Stapleton for pace and landed an eye-catching score in the 16th minute; the warning wasn’t heeded, however, and a minute later Dan O’Meara set up Flynn for the opening goal of the game. Billy Seymour added a point soon after and Kiladangan led 1-10 to 0-7.

The Kenyons battled hard thereafter and only lost the remainder of the half 0-4 to 0-5, but Templederry still trailed by seven at the break (0-11 to 1-15). And, Kiladangan forced the margin between the sides out to ten three minutes into the second half when Barry Hogan (free), Billy Seymour and Seán Hayes helped themselves to further scores (0-11 to 1-18).

FOUGHT BACK

To be fair Templederry didn’t stand around looking at the problem presented. The Kenyons adjusted and with ball winners like Pádraig O’Leary and Éanna Murray positioned on their inside line the side managed by John Kennedy fought their way back into this contest.

Points from Darragh Carey (two frees) and Adrian Ryan closed the gap significantly entering the final twenty minutes and although Billy Seymour and Ruairí Gleeson responded for Kiladangan further efforts from Seán Ryan, Pádraig O’Leary and Gearóid Ryan had the margin down to six.

Kiladangan steadied with points from Dan O’Meara and Billy Seymour and although Templederry were disappointed to see Éanna Murray steer a terrific goal-scoring opportunity wide in the 37th minute Adrian Ryan made no mistake in the 48th - Mathew Hogan picked out Ryan finished off his right. Gearóid Ryan and Mathew Hogan soon added to Adrian Ryan’s brilliant goal and, suddenly, there was just three in it with nine to play (1-22 to 1-19).

Billy Seymour hit back with a brace for Kiladangan (one free), but the Kenyons clung on with efforts from Adrian Ryan and Liam McCutcheon. The sides then traded efforts before an enterprising run from Dan O’Meara culminated with the talented wing-forward finding the butt of Paul Murray’s right hand post in the 58th minute. Billy Seymour had goal on this mind three minutes later when he was hooked, but Seymour need not have been too concerned as efforts from Paul Flynn and Dan O’Meara forced Kiladangan five clear (1-27 to 1-22).

Kiladangan were thankful to Fergal Hayes in the 62nd minute when the corner-back blocked another Adrian Ryan effort before the Kenyons added a goal to their tally via the resultant ’65 when Pádraig O’Leary pulled on a breaking ball. And, with just two between the sides Templederry were still in with a shout; that is until Billy Seymour had the final say in the matter in the 64th minute.

Kiladangan fired sixteen wides (Templederry: nine) and dropped three shots short (Templederry: four) while Kiladangan also edged the free count: 13-11.

MATCH DETAILS

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan (0-1, 0-1 free), Fergal Hayes, James Quigley, Martin Minehan, Declan McGrath, Alan Flynn, Darren Moran, Andy Loughnane, Johnny Horan, Dan O'Meara (0-5), Willie Connors (0-3), Seán Hayes (0-1), Billy Seymour (0-10, 0-5 frees), Paul Flynn (1-5), Tadhg Gallagher (0-2). Subs: (HT) Jack Loughnane for Darren Moran, (42nd) Ruairí Gleeson (0-1) for Seán Hayes.

Templederry Kenyons: Paul Murray, Pádraig Hogan, Thomas Stapleton, Michael Ryan, Christy Coughlan, Brian Stapleton, Dale Donnelly, Adrian Ryan (1-4), Gearóid Ryan (0-2), Liam McCutcheon (0-3), Éanna Murray (0-1), Mathew Hogan (0-2), Seán Ryan (0-2), Ciarán Carey, Darragh Carey (0-7, 0-6 frees). Subs: (HT) Pádraig O’Leary (1-1) for Ciarán Carey, (54th) Paudí Ryan for Mathew Hogan, (54th) Tadhg McLoughlin for Michael Ryan.

Referee: Ger Fitzpatrick (Roscrea).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.