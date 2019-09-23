Moyne-Templetuohy win the Mid Tipperary intermediate hurling crown and duly bridge a fifteen-year gap

Moyne-Templetuohy bridged a fifteen-year gap on Saturday afternoon last when they claimed the Treacy Cup their first since 2004 following a 0-21 to 0-19 win over Gortnahoe-Glengoole at a windswept Littleton.

Roadstone Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Moyne-Templetuohy 0-21 Gortnahoe-Glengoole 0-19

This game was in the melting pot right to the very end and could easily have swung in favour of the men in red and white only for Moyne-Templetuohy’s Paul Maher to pull off a wonder save right on the 60th minute mark to deny Keane Hayes a chance of taking the spoils.

It was, however, Gortnahoe-Glengoole who started the brightest. Captain Ronan Teehan pointed a sideline followed quickly by scores from Keane Hayes and Fionn Cleary to send Gortnahoe three points to the good after only two minutes of play.

Conor Bowe, the son of manager Phil, got the green and gold’s first score of the game following a pin-point puck-out from Paul Maher. Keane Hayes tagged on the next two scores with the latter his first from a placed ball.

Moyne-Templetuohy relied on man of the match Gearoid O’Connor to keep them in touch as he pointed next from a free. Martin Barnaville was next to get in on the act before Jason Bergin and Gearoid O’Connor ('65 & free) pointed to leave the minimum between the sides.

Willie Brennan then worked hard to take the ball and score from close range to extend their lead to two before Ronan Teehan added a monster effort from the middle of the park to stretch their advantage to three.

Gortnahoe were hurling well at this point and the starved Moyne-Templetuohy full-forward line were finding it hard to get going.

Dee Fogarty tagged over the next score after intercepting Timmy Dunne’s puck-out, to reduce the gap to two, but Gortnahoe's work rate in the first half was phenomenal, they swarmed in sixes and sevens and made life difficult for Moyne-Templetuohy.

They tagged on the next four scores with the aid of the breeze from the sticks of Martin Barnaville, Fionn Cleary and two placed balls from Keane Hayes. Moyne responded with a free of their own from O’Connor following a dangerous attack. Then, on the stroke of half-time, there was nearly a disaster for Moyne-Templetuohy - following a Gortnahoe-Glengoole attack the ball broke dangerously to Fionn Cleary who pulled on the ball, but he was denied by the quick reflexes of Paul Maher who pulled off a superb save. Hayes pointed following a free and the aforementioned Fionn Cleary got the last point of the half to see Gortnahoe take a 0-14 to 0-7 half-time lead.

SECOND HALF



Both sides emerged from the dressing rooms intending to kick on. Gortnahoe got onto the scoreboard first following a Keane Hayes free from a tight angle, but Moyne-Templetuohy, who were now aided by the breeze, began to work the ball through the lines and this allowed Dee Fogarty and Gearoid O’Connor to get the next two scores.

The next phase of play saw Thossie Hamill win a Gortnahoe-Glengoole puck-out and a short ball to Jason Bergin saw him shoot from distance. Timmy Dunne in the Gortnahoe goal reached highest and plucked the ball from the sky only for the umpire to award the score with the ball having passed over the crossbar (0-10 to 0-15).

Both teams traded scores during the next few minutes and all from placed balls.

Conor Bowe had the best goal chance of the half when his shot whisked over the Gortnahoe crossbar, but Moyne-Templetuohy were now well in the game and denying Gortnahoe the space they had afforded them in the first half.

Mark Ryan got his name on the scoreboard following a good piece of play which saw the ball moved directly from Pierce Meade to Jason Bergin to Mark Ryan who pointed. O’Connor then reduced the gap to one, but Hayes got one back.

Jason Bergin swung back into the game with his third point and then came the leveller - a monstrous effort from Conor Bowe from his own 65-metre line sailed over the bar to level the sides.

O’Connor sealed his man of the match award with a sublime sideline ball to send his side into the lead for the first time, but Gortnahoe-Glengoole were not finished yet and could have taken the lead; a strong Gortnahoe attack opened up the Moyne-Templetuohy defence where Keane Hayes found himself all alone, the ball was popped neatly to Hayes and he opened up the shoulders only for Paul Maher to pull of a heroic save.

Keane Hayes pointed a free for Gortnahoe to tie it up once again and extra-time appeared to be looming, but in injury time a short sideline puck saw O’Connor receive the return and score over his shoulder to give Moyne-Templetuohy a one-point lead (0-20 to 0-19) with time almost up. And, the final play of the game saw Gearoid O’Connor fouled - he pointed the resultant free to seal it for Moyne-Templetuohy.

MATCH DETAILS

Moyne-Templetuohy: Paul Maher, Eoin Gorman, Liam Butler, Joe Grady, Shane Lowe, Thossie Hamill, Pierce Meade (captain), Donnacha Dunne, Jason Bergin (0-3), Diarmuid Fogarty (0-2), Gearoid O’Connor (0-12, 0-11 frees), Mark Ryan (0-1), Martin Kelly, John Hassett, Conor Bowe (0-3). Subs: Damien Cantwell for Martin Kelly, Kieran Larkin for Donnacha Dunne, Jack Taylor for John Hassett.

Gortnahoe-Glengoole: Timmy Dunne, Tommy Duggan, Davy Nolan, Philly Purcell, Karl Campion, Martin Barnaville (0-2), Brian Maher, Fionn Cleary (0-3), Adrian Maher, Jack Moore, Ronan Teehan (0-3), Shay Butler, Willie Brennan (0-1), Colm Guilfoyle, Keane Hayes (0-10, 0-7 frees). Subs: Karl Collin for Colm Guilfoyle, Johnny Guilfoyle for Willie Brennan.

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels).