Golden-Kilfeacle overcome slight favourites Éire Óg Annacarty in the West Tipperary junior B hurling final

Golden-Kilfeacle claimed their third Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship title and a first since 2013 when they overcame the challenge of slight favourites Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill at Dundrum on Saturday afternoon.

Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship Final

Golden-Kilfeacle 0-15 Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill 1-10

Both sides gave it their all in a keenly-contested game which could have gone either way in the last few minutes.

Both sides took a while to get the scoreboard moving and it wasn’t until the sixth minute when Tom Byrnes hit a lovely point from open play.

Jack Kingston responded within a minute before Tom Byrnes pointed from a placed ball.

Éire Óg were still struggling for scores and it wasn’t until the 12th minute when John Quinn collected loose ball and pointed to level the game.

The placed ball men then took over with two each from Tom Byrnes and David Fox levelling up the game at four a-piece after twenty-two minutes.

Christopher Ryan was coming more into the game and he got his first point of the game, but that was soon cancelled out by another David Fox free.

Two points from Tom Byrnes and Christopher Ryan gave Golden-Kilfeacle a two-point cushion at the interval 0-7 to 0-5.

SECOND HALF

Tom Byrnes started the second half like he did the first with a point from open play and he quickly followed that up with a second.

David Fox pointed a free, but Christopher Ryan and Tom Byrnes added further points to see Golden-Kilfeacle ahead 0-11 to 0-6 after about ten minutes of play.

Éire Óg were guilty of missing a few chances during this period, but Michael Buckley did cut the gap with their first point in eight minutes.

At the end of the third quarter the game really came to life when Cian Mooney ran at the Golden-Kilfeacle defence and fired his shot to the back of the net.

There was a single point between the sides with fifteen minutes left to play.

The next score from either side would be crucial, but from a Golden-Kilfeacle perspective it was huge. The Éire Óg defence had been getting well on top and Golden-Kilfeacle struggled to hold onto possession while the introduction of Josh Quinn had certainly livened up the forwards.

Golden-Kilfeacle hadn’t scored in ten minutes, but a Tom Byrnes free put that right and more importantly two points up. David Fox got another pointed free before Niall Fogarty pointed for Golden-Kilfeacle.

Michael O’Brien kept the game in the melting pot with a point from play. Tom Byrnes had a chance to put daylight between the sides when his point blank effort was brilliantly saved by Jamie O’Dwyer. Kevin Hally extended the lead to two with huge cheers from the Golden-Kilfeacle support.

Both sides had chances during the final minute of normal time when David Fox landed his sixth point from a placed ball.

Golden-Kilfeacle won a free and the in-form Tom Byrnes made no mistake to seal the win.

BEST FOR GOLDEN-KILFEACLE

Best for Golden-Kilfeacle were Paul Fogarty and Keith Landy. Christopher Ryan was always a threat going forward and finished with three points from play. Niall Fogarty came more into the game in the second half and fought hard for possession. Tom Byrnes finished as the game’s top scorer. James O’Connell and John Colohan worked very hard all day; the latter may not have scored, but as captain he led by example and covered a huge amount of ground.

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill were best served by Liam Óg O’Dwyer and Pat Aherne in defence. Dan Hogan and Pat Horan worked tirelessly all day while in the forwards Cian Mooney took his goal well while Josh Quinn was full of energy on his introduction.

Afterwards West Tipperary GAA Board chairman Michael Ryan presented the Jamisie O’Donoghue Cup to Golden-Kilfeacle captain John Colohan in the presence of Kieran Maguire and Willie Ryan from the compeition sponsors Tipperary Co-Op.

MATCH DETAILS

Golden-Kilfeacle: Jack Currivan, Matthew Ryan, Keith Landy, Paul Fogarty, Rody O'Dwyer,

James Casey, Kevin Moloney, Kevin Hally (0-1), Christopher Ryan (0-3), Tom Byrnes (0-10, 0-6 frees), Darragh O'Keeffe, Niall Fogarty (0-1), Daniel Currivan, James O'Connell, John Colohan.

Subs esed: Ian Collins, John Corry.

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill: Jamie O'Dwyer, Conor Devlin, Liam Óg O'Dwyer, Ciaran Loughman, David Breen, Patrick Aherne, Michael Bradshaw, Michael O Brien (0-1), Dan Hogan, Michael Buckley (0-1), Patrick Horan, David Fox (0-6 frees), John Quinn (0-1), Cian Mooney (1-0), Jack Kingston (0-1). Subs used: Josh Quinn, Stephen McDonald, Willie O’Neill.

Referee: Padraig Skeffington (Cashel King Cormacs).