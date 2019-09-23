Tipperary Soccer: No rest for the wicked or the Saints as 2020 FAI Junior Cup starts again

NEW BALANCE FAI JUNIOR CUP 2020 (Round 1)

PEAKE VILLA (Thurles) 0 ST MICHAEL’S (Tipperary Town) 2

Just three weeks after lifting the 2018/19 title, St. Michael’s were back in action in this season’s competition, and they probably couldn’t have asked for a harder test in the area section than they were likely to face from Thurles rivals Peake Villa.

The game kicked out on a fresh afternoon at the Tower Field and the home side had the best of the early exchanges, pushing back a sluggish St Michael’s side without ever really threatening to score a goal.

The increasingly windy conditions then made the fare a little stop start and Aido Walsh in the visitors goal had to be lively on a number of occasions to knock away efforts from Johnny Coleman and Evan McCormack.

The best chance that the defending champions had to scoring themselves came late in the half when Joey Mulcahy was unlucky not to connect with a Jimmy Carr cross after the wing wizard was released by international team mate Chris Higgins.

The champions were sharper after the break but still struggled to break down a stubborn defence, until they finally got the opener just after the hour mark when an excellent cross by John Connery was met by Gavin Dillon who scored from close range.

Two minutes later the home side’s task became all the greater when they were reduced to ten men and when Galway hero Willie Armshaw made it two goals to nil 19 minutes from time there was no coming back from them.

The last twenty minutes or so were played at the Saints pace as they left Villa chasing shadows and they will be very happy to have this potential banana skin long behind them as this year's competition goes on.

