The Mid Tipperary senior decider is the pick of three cracking divisional hurling finals scheduled for Sunday

Three divisional senior hurling finals feature on the menu this weekend with the Mid Tipperary decider representing the pick of the action - on Sunday next, September 29 Littleton will host the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final which will pit the Upperchurch-Drombane men against Drom & Inch (3pm).

NORTH TIPPERARY

The Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final clash between Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh also has the potential to be an absolute classic - MacDonagh Park in Nenagh will host the decider on Sunday, September 29 (throw-in 2pm).

WEST TIPPERARY

Meanwhile also on Sunday, September 29 Golden will host the replayed final of the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship at 3pm when the defending county and West champions Clonoulty-Rossmore and Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill go at it all over again after their contest finished all square last weekend (1-27 apiece).

FURTHER READING

