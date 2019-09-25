Rumours suggest that Tipperary's Liam Cahill is poised to succeed Páraic Fanning as Waterford senior hurling manager

Speculation is rife that Ballingarry man Liam Cahill is poised to succeed Páraic Fanning as the manager of the Waterford senior hurling team.

Liam Cahill, of course, guided Tipperary to the Munster and All-Ireland under-20 hurling titles this season while he also inspired the Premier County to win the 2018 All-Ireland under-21 title.

As minor boss Liam also enjoyed terrific success: in 2015 Tipperary won the Munster minor title under his watch and although Tipp lost the subsequent All-Ireland final the Premier County won the provincial minor crown in 2016 and also the All-Ireland title.

Cahill's four-year term as minor boss reached a natural conclusion in 2017 before the Ballingarry man graduated to take responsibility for the under-21 hurling team.

The loss of Liam Cahill to Tipperary hurling would be regarded as a significant blow to the Premier County.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.