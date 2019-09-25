Tipperary senior and intermediate football championship quarter-finals take centre stage this weekend

The FBD Insurance-sponsored county senior, Tom Cusack Cup (tier two) and intermediate football championships quarter-finals take centre stage this weekend - please read on for all of the details.

SENIOR

The quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship get underway on Saturday, September 28 when Loughmore-Castleiney take on Arravale Rovers at Leahy Park in Cashel (throw-in 2pm).

On Sunday, September 29 Ardfinnan will host the clash of Clonmel Commercials and Ballyporeen (2pm) while the defending champions Moyle Rovers will put their county title on the line against Cahir in Clonmel (4.30pm).

The last of the quarter- finals will take place on Wednesday, October 2 when Mid Tipperary rivals JK Bracken's and Upperchurch Drombane collide at Templetuohy (7.30pm).

In the senior quarter-finals Loughmore, Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers will be hotly-fancied to progress, but the meeting of Mid Tiperary rivals JK Bracken's and Upperchurch is hard to call.

TOM CUSACK CUP

The newly-inaugurated Tom Cusack Cup (a tier two competition for teams which finished third and fourth in their respective groups in the county senior football championship) will get underway with all four quarter-finals taking place during the forthcoming week.

Please note that the winners of each quarter-final progresses to the last four in the competition while the loser of each game will find themselves in the relegation play-offs - one team faces the drop to the intermediate grade this season.

The action gets underway in the Tom Cusack Cup on Saturday, September 28 when Leahy Park in Cashel hosts the meeting of Moyne-Templetuohy and Killenaule (3.30pm).

Ardfinnan and Kilsheelan-Kilcash will collide at the Clonmel Sportsfield (3.30) while at the same time at Sean Treacy Park Aherlow Gaels take on Galtee Rovers.

The last of the Tom Cusack Cup quarter-finals is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 2 when Borrisoleigh hosts the meeting of Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill and Kiladangan (7.30pm).

INTERMEDIATE

All four of the quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship will also take place during the coming week.

On Saturday, September 28 Clonmel Commercials collide with Moyle Rovers in Cahir (2pm) and on Friday night, September 27 Golden-Kilfeacle and Clonoulty-Rossmore meet in Clonoulty (7.30pm).

Meanwhile Cahir will also host the meeting of Rockwell Rovers and Moycarkey- Borris (3.30pm).

Finally, on Wednesday, October 2 Drom & Inch will take on Clonmel Óg in Clonoulty (7.30pm).

JUNIOR A

Two preliminary quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship will take place on Sunday next, September 29 - Moyle Rovers take on the play-off winners at Cloneen (12 noon) while Cahir face Solohead in Bansha (also at 12 noon).

