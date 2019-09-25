Tipperary Club Hurling News: Relegation play-off draw has pitted next door neighours against one another

The draw for the senior hurling relegation play-offs has pitted next door neighbours against one another - two matches will take place to determine who faces the drop to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship) on Sunday, October 6. Please note that the loser of each game will compete in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup next season and the draw has pitted next door neighbours against one another: Portroe versus Burgess and Killenaule versus Moycarkey-Borris.

The FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship relegation play-off between Killenaule and Moycarkey-Borris will take place in Templetuohy (2pm) on Sunday, October 6 while Dolla will host the meeting of Portroe and Burgess in Dolla (3.30pm) that same afternoon.

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Just one of the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals will take place this weekend - please note that both finalists in the competition will be promoted to Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship in time for the 2020 season.

The full quarter-final draw for the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup reads as follows: Holycross- Ballycahill v Carrick Swans, Mullinahone v Silvermines, JK Bracken's v Ballingarry and Cashel King Cormacs v Templederry.

Just one of these quarter-finals is scheduled to take place this weekend when Mullinahone and Silvermines collide at Holycross on Sunday next, September 29 (2pm).

Meanwhile the game between Holycross-Ballycahill and Carrick Swans is scheduled for the week-ending Sunday, October 6 while the JK Bracken's v Ballingarry and the Templederry Kenyons v Cashel King Cormacs quarter-final are fixed to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 13.

INTERMEDIATE

The draw for the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship was made on Monday night, September 23 - all four contests will take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 6 with the winner of each game progressing to the quarter-finals to face the following seeded quarter-finalists: Knockavilla Kickhams, Boherlahan-Dualla, Kiladangan and Moyle Rovers.

So, the fixtures for the preliminary quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship are as follows - on Saturday, October 5 Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Ballybacon-Grange will meet at Monroe (4pm) while on the same day Sean Treacy's will face Moyne-Templetuohy at 4pm in Borrisoleigh. Also on Saturday, October 5 Moneygall will take on Golden-Kilfeacle in Drombane (4pm). Finally, Dolla will host the last of the preliminary quarter-finals on Sunday, October 6 when Shannon Rovers and Borrisokane collide (2pm).

JUNIOR A

The FBD Insurance County Junior A Hurling Championship quarter-finals are scheduled for the week-ending Sunday, October 13 with the line-up reading as follows: Toomevara v the South runners-up, the South champions v Nenagh Éire Óg, Thurles Sarsfields v Arravale Rovers and Clonoulty-Rossmore v Loughmore-Castleiney.

MINOR A & B

The county minor A and B hurling championship have reached the semi-final stage with all four games scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 28.

The fixtures for the FBD Insurance County Minor B Hurling Championship semi-finals read as follows: Borris-Ileigh v Killenaule in Templetuohy (12 noon) and Gortnahoe-Glengoole v the West champions in Holycross (12.15pm).

Meanwhile the semi-final fixtures for the FBD Insurance County Minor A Hurling Championship read as follows: Kiladangan v Mullinahone in Clonoulty (2pm) and Drom & Inch versus the West champions in Clonoulty (3.30pm).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.