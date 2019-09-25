Eight Thurles ladies football and camogie players face two championship games in just four hours

This week the Thurles Sarsfields Ladies Football Club (via their @sars_ladiesFB Twitter account) highlighted a fixtures issue: eight players who play both ladies football and camogie for the Thurles Ladies Football Club and Thurles Camogie Club respectively are scheduled to compete in two very significant championship games in just four hours.

“This week many of our players begin the arduous task of preparing for two massive games,” the @sars_ladiesFB Twitter account revealed on Monday, September 23.

The statement outlined how eight of their ladies football players were also members of the Thurles Sarsfields camogie team who will take on Kilruane MacDonagh's in the county intermediate camogie championship semi-final on Sunday, September 29 at 2pm.

The statement proceeded to state those players must then “unbelievablely” tog out for the county intermediate ladies football final against Templemore in Templetuohy at 6pm.

“Our football game was originally fixed for 3pm, but the only accommodation the county board could make was to move the game to 6pm instead,” reads the statement.

“We feel as a club that this is extremely unfair on the players involved and their teammates and coaches,” @sars_ladiesFB stated before insisting that the club will not concede the final nor use the fixtures clash as an win, lose or draw.

In reaction to the issue Lar Roche, the chairman of the Tipperary Ladies Football County Board, released a statement concerning the matter on Wednesday, September 25: “Tipperary Ladies Football are open to putting in a place a structure to avoid clashes between camogie and ladies football”. Mr Roche also indicated in the statement that Tipperary Ladies Football “did endeavour to seek a more workable alternative in the early part of last week as they recognised there was a strong possibility of clash,” but that the Tipperary Ladies Football County Board were restricted by “time constraints” which were “outside of their control).

Mr Roche also revealed that Tipperary Ladies Football are “always open to dialogue to find workable solutions so that girls do not have to make a choice between different codes,” but he also added that “we feel at times that Tipperary Ladies Football are always the ones expected to move”.

