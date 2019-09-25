An exciting weekend in store as Littleton and Templetuohy host the Tipperary ladies football county finals

There is an exciting weekend of action in store as the Tipperary junior C, junior B, junior A, intermediate and senior ladies football county finals are scheduled to take place in Littleton and Templetuohy.

The deciders get underway on Saturday, September 28 in Littleton at 3pm when Sliabh na mBan take on Moyle Rovers in the county junior C final and then at 5pm (also in Littleton) Holycross-Raparees face Moyne-Templetouhy in the county junior B final.

On Sunday, September 29 Templetouhy will be the place to be: the county junior A final at 2pm will see Moycarkey-Borris take on Galtee Rovers, at 4pm Aherlow will face Brian Ború's in the senior final and in the intermediate decider at 6pm Thurles Sarsfields and Templemore collide.



Entry on both days is priced at €10 for adults (under-16s free).

