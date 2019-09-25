Countdown begins in earnest to the Tipperary county senior camogie championship semi-finals

The countdown has begun in earnest to the semi-finals of the Bourke Sports-sponsored Tipperary Senior Camogie Championship which are scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 28.

On Saturday at The Ragg Camogie Grounds the 2018 intermediate county champions Cashel Camogie Club will take on Burgess-Duharra at 12 noon followed by Drom & Inch versus Éire Óg Annacarty at 2pm.

Burgess-Duharra are chasing an eighth successive county title and have won nine of the last ten Bernie O'Dowd Cups.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.