North Tipperary intermediate hurling championship crown bridges a 28-year gap for Moneygall

Moneygall produced the goods in the second half when they bridged a gap of twenty-eight years to deservedly win the Savvy Kitchens North Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final when defeating fourteen-man Kiladangan at Borrisokane last Saturday.

North Tipperary Intermediate

Hurling Championship Final

Moneygall 2-14 Kiladangan 0-13

That win looked far from possible at half-time when Moneygall, helped by the strong breeze, only managed to take a 0-9 to 0-6 lead. Shooting ten wides didn’t help either, but their bad misfortune turned to good when two goals in the middle ten minutes of the second half put them in command.

As well as the goals the dismissal of Kiladangan’s Paddy Coen gave them a numerical advantage, but, in truth, the winners deserved their victory because simply they were the better team.

Brendan Toohey excelled at centre-back and was ably-assisted by Phil Fanning, Conor Ryan and Roddy Teehan while Cathal Kennedy and Jack Kirwan were always alert.

After the interval two Bryan McLoughney frees and a Paddy Coen point left it all square (0-9 each).



A Darragh Egan free edged Kiladangan in front for the first time in the 37th, however, three minutes later the game turned on two critical moments. First when Moneygall turned defence into attack - Sean Fogarty gained possession and raced past a number of Kiladangan defenders before giving Darragh Egan no chance.

Then in the 43rd minute Kiladangan’s Paddy Coen was red carded following an off-the-ball altercation with Willie Greene. Eoin Gleeson replied with a point a minute later for Kiladangan, but that would be their last score for fourteen minutes.

Meanwhile Moneygall would hit 1-4 beginning with a Ger Kirwan point followed by a second goal from Bob Kenny in the 21st minute. The goal was the result of good stickwork as Kenny was first to the rebound when Darragh Egan saved a Ger Kirwan shot. Three points in the next six minutes by Adam Hogan, Conor Ryan and Adam Hogan (free) left daylight between the teams.

Darragh Egan had produced a number of saves throughout the game, but in the 58th minute he was another mission when he faced the task of going for goal from a thirty-metre free. Egan had the power, but the flight of his shot was too high and he had to settle for a point before Bryan McLoughney added another pointed free.

Egan denied Kirwan with another save before Adam Hogan had the final say from play the wi. At the final whistle the Moneygall supporters ran on to the field - they have waited a long time to see Brendan Toohy accept the Fr Hewitt Cup.

Moneygall - the 2019 North Tipperary intermediate hurling champions.

MATCH DETAILS

Moneygall: Michael Ryan, Cathal Kennedy, Phil Fanning, Jack Kirwan, Conor Ryan (0-2), Brendan Toohey (0-1, 0-1 '65), Roddy Teehan, Bob Kenny (1-1), Willie Greene, Sean Fogarty (1-0), Ger Kirwan (0-1), Brian Teehan, Adam Hogan (0-7, 0-4 frees), Joe Fogarty (0-2), Paddy Fogarty.

Kiladangan: Darragh Egan (0-2, 0-2 frees), Eanna Gleeson, Shane Seymour, Darragh Molloy, Hugh Flannery, Jim Minehan, David Butler, Eoin Gleeson (0-1), Darragh Flannery, Mathew Cleary, Paddy Coen (0-2), John McGrath (0-1), Tom O’Meara, Tommy Connors, Bryan McLoughney (0-7, 0-6 frees, 0-1 '65). Subs: Eoin Kelly for T Connors (29th), Paraic Kelly for McGrath (44th), Paddy Gallagher for Eanna Gleeson (48th), Eoin Meagher for Seymour (60th).

Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines).