Eleven Tipperary players short-listed for an All Star award while Séamus Callanan is among the HOTY nominees

Eleven players from the Premier County feature on a short-list of nominations (forty-five players in total) for a 2019 PwC hurling All Star award while Séamus Callanan has been nominated for the hurler of the year award.

The Tipperary All Star nominees read as follows: Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch) and John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

The nominees for the both the hurler of the year award and the young hurler of the year award have also been announced. Tipperary’s Séamus Callanan, Cork’s Patrick Horgan and Kilkenny’s TJ Reid have been short-listed for the hurler of the year award while Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick) and Rory O’Connor (Wexford) have been nominated for the young player of the year award.

The fifteen All Star award winners will be honoured at a banquet in Dublin on Friday, November 1.

The full list of All Star award nominees reads as follows:-

Goalkeepers: Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Enda Rowland (Laois) & Brian Hogan (Tipperary).

Defenders: Chris Crummey (Dublin), Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin), Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny), Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny), Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny), Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny), Jack Kelly (Laois), Seán Finn (Limerick), Mike Casey (Limerick), Richie English (Limerick), Pádraic Maher (Tipperary), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Cathal Barrett (Tipperary), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Barry Heffernan (Tipperary), Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford), Paudie Foley (Wexford) & Liam Ryan (Wexford).

Midfielders: Cathal Mannion (Galway), Cian Lynch (Limerick), William O’Donoghue (Limerick), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford) & Kevin Foley (Wexford).

Forwards: Alan Cadogan (Cork), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Conor Whelan (Galway), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), John Donnelly (Kilkenny), Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick), Peter Casey (Limerick), Aaron Gillane (Limerick), Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick), John O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Jason Forde (Tipperary), Séamus Callanan (Tipperary), John McGrath (Tipperary), Rory O’Connor (Wexford), Lee Chin (Wexford) & Conor McDonald (Wexford).

