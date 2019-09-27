Strong finish wins West Tipperary Minor A Hurling title for Kickhams

Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-22 Cappawhite Gaels 0-12

Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams have claimed their second Joe Hayes Cleanline West Minor A Hurling Championship title in four seasons and in doing so ended the reign of defending champions Cappawhite Gaels.

Played in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary town on Wednesday evening before a nice-sized crowd, the continual rain that came down during the course of this final did not help conditions.

When Dara McCarthy pointed with a quarter of an hour remaining it looked as the defending champions were right back in the game.

But nine points without reply in that final quarter ensure victory for Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Ryan Renehan got the defending champions off the mark with a pointed free in the opening minute before Kickhams replied with four points in three minutes.

Devon Ryan added three of those points, with two coming from placed balls while Conor Horgan also pointed from play.

Cappawhite, however, quickly responded and cut the gap, although this was partly due to a series of wides from Kickhams.

Patrick Barry and Gearoid Ryan B pointed before Eoin Murray added their third from play to tie up the game at 0-4 apiece after eleven minutes.

Jamie Duncan edged Kickhams a point ahead but points from Patrick Barry and another from Ryan Renehan had the defending champions briefly ahead 0-6 to 0-5.

Kickhams, though, were looking far the livelier and added three points in quick succession.

Devon Ryan pointed another free while Lorcan Carr and Brendan Barron opened their accounts.

Ryan Renehan pointed a third free of the half but Cappawhite were now struggling for accuracy.

Devon Ryan added two further points before Dara McCarthy closed the gap with a point. Kickhams were ahead at the break by 0-10 to 0-8.

Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams hit the opening three scores of the half to stretch the lead to five points.

Two Devon Ryan frees and a second from Jamie Duncan had Kickhams well in control and it looked as if they could pull away.

But credit is due to Cappawhite Gaels - they refused to give up and slowly edged their way back into contention.

Three Dara McCarthy frees and one from play from Patrick Barry cut the gap to the minimum with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Kickhams dominated after this and the Cappawhite forwards, under limited supply, struggled to gain a foothold.

Devon Ryan added four points before Lorcan Carr added his second.

Devon Ryan added three more from play and placed balls while Ben Ryan also got on the board, as Kickhams ran out comfortable winners.

Afterwards West Board chairman Michael Ryan C presented the Liam O’Duibhir Cup to the Knockavilla/Donaskeigh captain Aaron Browne in the presence of sponsor, Joe Hayes of Cleanline.

Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams: Aaron Browne, Reuben Bourke, Ben Loughman, Conor Farrell, Brendan Barron (0-1), Stephen Browne, Conor Horgan (0-1), Lorcan Carr (0-2), Eddie Daly, Joe Fitzgerald, Devon Ryan (0-14, 11 frees), Jamie Duncan (0-2), Ben Ryan (0-1), Declan Ryan (0-1) and Josh Browne.

Substitutes used: Diarmuid Kinane, Cormac Ryan, Michael Breen and Cathal Duggan.

Cappawhite Gaels: Anthony Barry, Daire Duggan, Philip Gantley, Danny Clancy, Seamus Burns, Ryan Renehan (0-3 frees), Mikey Carmody, Jack Armshaw, Mikey O’Brien, Gearoid Lennon, Ciaran Doody, Patrick Barry (0-3), Dara McCarthy (0-4, 3 frees), Eoghan Murray (0-1) and Gearoid Ryan B (0-1).

Substitutes used: Sam Carmody, Ben White and Ciaran Doody.

Referee: Mark Jordan (Golden/Kilfeacle).