Tipperary Hurling Round-Up: Defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore are back in the hunt to land the Dan Breen Cup

Clonoulty-Rossmore are back in the hunt to land the Dan Breen Cup - on Sunday the defending county champions beat Éire Óg Annacarty (3-13 to 1-15) in the replayed West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final and as a result have qualified for the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship.

By virtue of their South senior hurling final win Mullinahone will also feature in the draw for next weekend’s two contests against two of the four teams who finished second in their Roinn I group, namely: Toomevara, Éire Óg Annacarty, Loughmore-Castleiney or Drom & Inch. The winner of those games progresses to face a Roinn I group winner in the quarter-finals proper of the county championship.

Upperchurch-Drombane, of course, were also hoping to force their way into the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, but their season came to an end when the ‘Church lost out to Drom & Inch (after extra-time) in the final of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship (1-21 to 2-19).

The respective group winners who will be seeded in the draw for the quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship are: Kiladangan, Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Éire Óg and Kilruane MacDonagh’s.

The Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final also took place on Sunday when Kiladangan earned a 2-13 to 1-8 win over Borris-Ileigh - you can read our report and watch a video of the presentation ceremony by clicking here.

RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

The draw for the senior hurling relegation play-offs has pitted next door neighbours against one another - two matches will take place to determine who faces the drop to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship) on Sunday, October 6. Please note that the loser of each game will compete in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup next season and the draw has pitted next door neighbours against one another: Portroe versus Burgess and Killenaule versus Moycarkey-Borris.

The FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship relegation play-off between Killenaule and Moycarkey-Borris will take place in Templetuohy (2pm) on Sunday, October 6 while Dolla will host the meeting of Portroe and Burgess in Dolla (3.30pm) that same afternoon.

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Just one of the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals took place on Sunday at Holycross when Mullinahone beat Silvermines by a point (1-23 to 2-19) - please note that both finalists in the competition will be promoted to Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship in time for the 2020 season.

The draw for the remaining three FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals reads as follows: Holycross-Ballycahill v Carrick Swans, JK Bracken's v Ballingarry and Cashel King Cormacs v Templederry.

The game between Holycross-Ballycahill and Carrick Swans is scheduled for the week-ending Sunday, October 6 while the JK Bracken's v Ballingarry and the Templederry Kenyons v Cashel King Cormacs quarter-finals are fixed to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 13.

INTERMEDIATE

The draw for the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship was made on Monday night, September 23 - all four contests will take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 6 with the winner of each game progressing to the quarter-finals to face the following seeded quarter-finalists: Knockavilla Kickhams, Boherlahan-Dualla, Kiladangan and Moyle Rovers.

So, the fixtures for the preliminary quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship are as follows - on Saturday, October 5 Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Ballybacon-Grange will meet at Monroe (4pm) while on the same day Sean Treacy's will face Moyne-Templetuohy at 4pm in Borrisoleigh. Also on Saturday, October 5 Moneygall will take on Golden-Kilfeacle in Drombane (4pm). Finally, Dolla will host the last of the preliminary quarter-finals on Sunday, October 6 when Shannon Rovers and Borrisokane collide (2pm).

JUNIOR A

The FBD Insurance County Junior A Hurling Championship quarter-finals are scheduled for the week-ending Sunday, October 13 with the line-up reading as follows: Toomevara v the South runners-up, the South champions v Nenagh Éire Óg, Thurles Sarsfields v Arravale Rovers and Clonoulty-Rossmore v Loughmore-Castleiney.

MINOR A & B

The county minor A and B hurling championship semi-finals took place on Saturday.

In the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance County Minor B Hurling Championship Borris-Ileigh beat Killenaule (2-18 to 1-17) on Saturday while on Sunday Arravale Rovers proved too good for Gortnahoe-Glengoole (3-19 to 1-18).

Then in the semi-finals of the prestigious FBD Insurance County Minor A Hurling Championship Kiladangan saw off the challenge of Mullinahone (1-20 to 1-12) and Drom & Inch hit five goals against Knockavilla Kickhams (5-11 to 1-16).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.