Tipperary Football Round-Up: Moyle Rovers remain in the hunt to retain their senior championship crown

Defending county champions Moyle Rovers remain in the hunt to retain their FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship crown following a 1-13 to 3-4 quarter-final win over Cahir at Clonmel on Sunday. Meanwhile Loughmore-Castleiney and Clonmel Commercials also progressed to the semi-finals.

On Saturday in Cashel the Loughmore-Castleiney lads proved far too strong for Arravale Rovers (5-11 to 2-8) while on Sunday Clonmel Commercials cruised to a 4-13 to 0-7 win over Ballyporeen in their respective last eight clash.

The last of the quarter- finals will take place on Wednesday, October 2 when Mid Tipperary rivals JK Bracken's and Upperchurch Drombane collide at Templetuohy (7.30pm).

TOM CUSACK CUP

The newly-inaugurated Tom Cusack Cup (a tier two competition for teams which finished third and fourth in their respective groups in the county senior football championship) got underway over the weekend. Please note that the winners of each quarter-final progress to the last four in the competition while the loser of each game finds themselves in the relegation play-offs - one team faces the drop to the intermediate grade this season.

The results from the first three Tom Cusack Cup quarter-finals read as follows: Kilsheelan-Kilcash 3-12 Ardfinnan 0-13, Aherlow 1-11 Galtee Rovers 1-6 and Killenaule 0-11 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-4.

The last of the Tom Cusack Cup quarter-finals is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 2 when Borrisoleigh hosts the meeting of Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill and Kiladangan (7.30pm).

INTERMEDIATE

Three quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship took place over the weekend: Clonmel Commercials beat Moyle Rovers (0-18 to 3-6), Golden-Kilfeacle proved too strong for Clonoulty-Rossmore (1-13 to 0-5) and Moycarkey-Borris dismissed Rockwell Rovers with just a point to spare (2-11 to 1-13).

Finally on Wednesday, October 2 Drom & Inch will take on Clonmel Óg in Clonoulty (7.30pm).

JUNIOR A

Two preliminary quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship took place on Sunday: Solohead beat Cahir comprehensively (6-8 to 2-10) while Moyle Rovers proved marginally too strong for Ballingarry (1-8 to 1-7).

