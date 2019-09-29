Tipperary SHC Draw: Clonoulty will face Loughmore while Toomevara take on Mullinahone in preliminary quarter-finals

The draw for the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship has been made: defending county champions Clonoulty-Rossmore will take on Loughmore-Castleiney while Toomevara face Mullinahone. Please read on for all of the details.

On Sunday Clonoulty-Rossmore, the defending county champions, beat Éire Óg Annacarty (3-13 to 1-15) in the replayed West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final and as a result qualified for the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship. And, by virtue of their South senior hurling final win Mullinahone also featured in the draw.

Clonoulty-Rossmore and Mullinahone could have faced any of the four teams which finished second in their Roinn I group, namely: Toomevara, Éire Óg Annacarty, Loughmore-Castleiney or Drom & Inch.

The winner of both games, which are expected to take place next weekend, will progress to face a Roinn I group winner in the quarter-finals proper of the county championship. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 13.

The respective group winners who will be seeded in the draw for the quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship are: Kiladangan, Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Éire Óg and Kilruane MacDonagh’s.

Upperchurch-Drombane, of course, were also hoping to force their way into the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, but their season came to an end when the ‘Church lost out to Drom & Inch (after extra-time) in the final of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship (1-21 to 2-19).

The Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final also took place on Sunday when Kiladangan earned a 2-13 to 1-8 win over Borris-Ileigh.

