FAI Junior Cup Tipperary reports - Bansha Celtic top scorers in 14-1 victory

Glengoole United 1 – 2 Old Bridge

These two teams passed each other going in opposite directions in the league last season, but it was First Division Old Bridge who shook off some indifferent form this year to put their Premier League opponents to the sword on Sunday.

Old Bridge were the better team right from the beginning and were a goal up after five minutes when Kyle Ryan fired to the net from 20 yards out.

They doubled the advantage on the half hour mark when Emmet Ryan deceived the home keeper with a speculative shot from all of 30 yards out.

Glengoole started well in the second half and got on the score sheet three minutes in when Stuart Hanrahan scored after the ball fell to him in the box from a corner.

But the visitors defended tigerishly and gave the hosts very few chances to get back in the game, ultimately being full value for their win.

Rosegreen Rangers 3 Moneygall 4

Rosegreen Rangers hosted NTDL side Moneygall in Dualla on Sunday last and were unfortunate to exit this year’s competition at the first hurdle when they went down by the odd goal in seven after a thriller.

The game was end to end from the start with both sides really having a go, but the crowd had to wait until ten minutes before the break to see an opening goal which came from the penalty spot after Trevor Downey slammed home for the hosts.

This was the score at the break but two minutes into the second half the visitors were back level after a defensive mix-up allowed Derek McLoughlin in to score.

The two sides continued to throw caution to the wind and Rosegreen re-took the lead after an hour when Tony Kerwick tapped in from less than six yards, but that lead barely lasted five minutes before Paul Costello had the North Tipp side level again.

Gerry Horgan’s 20-yard rocket put gave the home side the advantage for the third time, but Derek Mc Loughlin levelled five minutes from time to send the game to extra time.

There were no real chances of note for most of the extra period as the players looked out on their feet, but just as they were deciding who would take the spot kicks, Moneygall took advantage of another defensive error that allowed Rian Mc Loughlin in to score the game winning fourth goal for his side.

Shane Hanrahan (Glengoole Utd) and Eoin Leahy (Old Bridge)

Cahir Park 11 Birdhill 1

Cahir Park may be looking for their first win in the Premier League this season, but they easily brushed aside Birdhill in the first round of the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday.

It took 17 minutes to open the scoring via Kenny Cunningham, but that lead had gone from one to six by half time with goals from a Cormac Crowe (2), Shane Murphy and two more from Cunningham to complete his first half hat-trick.

The second half didn’t get any better for the North Tipperary side and Cahir added five more through an Alan O’Donnell brace, Dean Thompson, Rhys Byron and a third for Crowe to make it a second hat-trick for the Park on the day.

A late Birdhill consolation goal was no more than that.

Bansha Celtic 14 Lough Derg 1

Bansha Celtic hosted Lough Derg at home on Sunday and ran out easy winners against an inexperienced North Tipperary side.

Three Bansha Celtic players got four goals each, with the final score coming from Tony Egan to send their side into the next round of the competition.

Borroway Rovers 3 Wilderness Rovers 4

In a great result for in-form Wilderness Rovers, they came away from Thurles with a 4-3 win against NTDL opposition Borroway Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Slack marking in the second minute saw the Wildies a goal down from tap at the back post following a free kick into the area, but they settled down and played the better football afterwards before being rewarded midway through the half when a quick corner by Brendan Dempsey to Shane O’Meara saw his shot from the edge of the box fly into the top corner.

Despite having the far better chances and playing the better football the Clonmel side found themselves behind again ten minutes later after keeper Joey Byrne had saved an attempted lob only for the ball to be tapped in by the following up attacker as the visitors defence looked on.

The second half saw Wilderness push for an equaliser and it duly arrived when Seanie O’Hara beat two defenders and rounded the keeper to finish a great individual goal.

Both teams then had chances to go ahead before a great run in the eightieth minute from Danny Hogan saw his cross nodded home by O’Hara to put the Clonmel side in front for the first time.

Still this game wasn’t over and three minutes later they were pegged back after a good header from the oppositions centre half.

The visitors’ heads didn’t drop though and as extra time loomed, they were awarded a penalty for a handball and Michael Morrissey stuck his shot into the top corner to give his side a deserved victory and progression to the next round.

Clonmel Town 5-1 Kilsheelan United

Clonmel Town advanced to the next round of the FAI Junior Cup following a five goal to one win over near neighbours Kilsheelan United at the weekend. The visitors took a shock lead in the first minute when Ronan Quigley unleashed a pile driver from outside the box which gave Town net minder Fabian Kerton no chance in goal, but the Town responded within minutes and were ahead thanks to headed goals from Kyle Farrell and Ben Brown. Jamie Ahearne added a third goal just before half time which gave the home side a comfortable cushion, and the second period saw more Town dominance as within six minutes of the restart Ian Clery finished at the second time of asking to kill off the game. One of the hosts most promising youth players Cathal O’Mahoney rounded off the scoring when he shot home from twenty five yards out to finish the scoring with his first ever goal at Junior level.

Nenagh Celtic 6 – 0 Clonmel Celtic

Struggling locally in the TSDL, the last side that Clonmel Celtic probably wanted to draw in this year’s FAI Junior Cup was North Tipp kingpins Nenagh Celtic, and the reasons why became stark when they were punished with six of the best and saw their interest in this year’s competition end at the first hurdle. After a decent start that visitors conceded the first goal of the game in the fifteenth minute and it never looked like they were going to get back in the game after that. Ten minutes later the home side were awarded a penalty when the Clonmel keeper collided with an onrushing striker in mid-air, and the spot kick was slotted home. For the remainder of the half Celtic came back strong and were unlucky not to get a goal back, but the tie was effectively over as a contest five minutes into the second period when Nenagh were awarded a second penalty after the striker was taken down in the box. The home side then added three more in the second half and were good value for what was ultimately an easy win.

MORE REPORTS TO FOLLOW