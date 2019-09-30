Tipperary SHC: Mullinahone go through to the semi-finals following a narrow Séamus Ó Riain Cup win over Silvermines

CJ Kickhams Mullinahoe survived a late Silvermines onslaught at Holycross on Sunday to qualify for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup semi-finals and in the process kept their hopes of winning a Dan BreenCup and Séamus Ó Riain Cup double alive (they have also qualified for a preliminary quarter-final of the county senior hurling championship due to their success in the South final).

FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup Quarter-Final

Mullinahone 1-23 Silvermines 2-19

Leading by twelve points early in the second half (1-16 to 0-7) no one envisaged such a hectic finale to the contest, but Silvermines, inspired by two long-range goals from placed balls by Jason Forde, clawed their way back into the game and the inter-county star had a chance to snatch victory for his side with a twenty-meter free in injury time but blazed his effort over the bar.

This was thrilling stuff and with Eoin Kelly razor-sharp off placed balls it was all going great for Mullinahone as they led 0-13 to 0-7 coming to half-time. It got even better for the South champions as in the 29th minute Martin Kehoe netted for them after good work by Sean Curran and they took this 1-13 to 0-7 advantage to the break.

Silvermines were struggling with Jason Forde having a quiet afternoon at midfield, but six minutes into the second half the inter-county star got things moving for the 'Mines when his free from seventy yards went all the way to the net. Eight points adrift, Silvermines still had a lot of ground to make up and were fortunate that goalie Cathal Sherlock stopped a goal-bound effort from Graham Horan in the 40th minute.

Forde was now operating at number six with Ronan Sherlock leading the attack - switches that benefited the North lads immensely - and when another long-range effort from him also ended in the Mullinahone net the lead was cut to four points.

It was game on in earnest as Mullinahone seemed to lose their momentum and Silvermines began to pour forward in waves. Ruairi Maher and Ronan Sherlock were on target, but Mullinahone had valuable points from Michael Dunne, Mikey O'Shea and Ger Horan to keep their noses in front.

Silvermines kept attacking and as the hour mark passed they were two points behind. And, in a dramatic finish they were awarded a twenty-metre free after a melee in the Mullinahone goal. Up stepped Jason Sherlock to take the shot, but his effort skewed well over the bar and Mullinahone were through to the semi-final.

If only for their consistency over the hour Mullinahone deserved their win though a concern for them will be how heavily they rely on Eoin Kelly’s free-taking. The maestro made a huge contribution to this win. So too did the Currans - Paul, Alan and Sean - along with Michael Dunne, minor Michael O'Shea and Eoin Fennelly. Mullinahone have a side who are well capable of lifting this trophy for the first time.

Silvermines paid dearly for a below par opening period. When they did get going they showed form that would win most games at this level, but they left themselves with too much ground to make up and were also to regret some slack shooting which cost them scores. Ronan Sherlock, Ruairi Maher, Eddie Ryan, Darragh McKelvey, Orrie Quirke and goalie Cathal Sherlock had big games while Jason Forde’s switch to defence also improved their performance.

MATCH DETAILS

Mullinahone: Alan Walsh, Gary Cronin, Paul Curran, Colin Shelly, Luke Mullally, Eoin Fennelly, Alan Curran, Kevin Walzer, Sean Curran (0-3), Martin Kehoe (1-0), Graham Horan (0-1), Enda Keane (0-1), Eoin Kelly (0-12, 0-9 frees), Michael O'Shea (0-2), Michael Dunne (0-3). Subs: Ger Horan (0-1) for Kehoe (49th), Daire O'Brien for Keane (51st).

Silvermines: Cathal Sherrlock, Eddie Ryan, Noel Quirke, Darragh Nolan, Darragh McKelvey (0-1), Ronan Sherlock (0-2), Orrie Quirke, Oisin Murphy (0-1), Jason Forde (2-6, 2-5 frees), Mark Daniels, Padraig Fogarty (0-1), Ruairi Maher (0-5), Brian Seymour, David Boland, Andrew Hayden. Subs: Daniel Keogh (0-2) for Seymour (25th), Eamon Corcoran for Hayden (37th), Cathal Gleeson (0-1) for Boland (39th) Willie Keogh for Fogarty (55th).

Referee: Seamus Delaney (JK Bracken's).