Clonoulty-Rossmore re-ignite their county title ambitions with a West Tipperary final replay win over Éire Óg

Clonoulty-Rossmore made it a four in-a-row of divisional titles and also re-ignited their county title ambitions when they saw off the challenge of Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in the replayed final of the Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling championship at Golden on Sunday.

Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final Replay

Clonoulty-Rossmore 3-13 Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 1-15

Played in good conditions, despite overnight rain, and with a slight breeze blowing into the road goal before a huge crowd this game never reached the heights of the drawn game the previous Sunday. Having said that, this game was played at a high intensity throughout and eventually came to life in the second half and had the crowd on their toes right to the finish.

In the end it took a penalty goal - converted by Cathal Bourke in the 19th minute of the second half - to give Clonoulty the edge and put them two points to the good for only the second time in this game. They briefly led by one early in the opening half.

Éire Óg will wonder, for the second week in succession, how they lost this final. They led by seven points eight minutes into the second half after having recovered well from the concession of a Fiachra O’Keeffe goal two minutes after the restart.

The introduction of Cathal Bourke ten minutes into that second half was to prove to be the big game changer as he found the net for Clonoulty’s second goal with his first touch of the ball.

The fact that Éire Óg were reduced to fourteen men from the eleventh minute of the opening half following the dismissal of Donal O’Dwyer on a straight red had a huge bearing on this replayed final during the closing minutes of an energy-sapping encounter as was the ability of Clonoulty to introduce players of the calibre of James Hammersley and Thomas Butler during the second half.

The game started with points from Conor O’Brien and Dillon Quirke during the opening minute. Six minutes later Timmy Hammersley forced Clonoulty in front from a placed ball, but this lead was short-lived as Aidan Griffin and Darragh Mooney put over three points for Éire Óg to edge them two in front by the 19th minute.

Dillon Quirke got his second point of the game before Eoin Bradshaw, Brian Fox and Griffin from a free stretched Éire Óg’s lead out to four; Tom Butler pulled one back for Clonoulty, but Aidan Griffin (from a placed ball) had the final say in the half when he converted a fifty-meter free to leave the half-time score reading: Éire Óg 0-8 Clonoulty 0-4.

SECOND HALF

Griffin took up where he left off before the break with a converted free in the first minute.

Clonoulty then received the injection of confidence that they required when Fiachra O’Keeffe found the Éire Óg net one minute later.

But this Clonoulty goal seemed to lift Éire Óg and the introduction of Ronan O’Brien to their attack gave them a huge impetus - with his first touch he put over an inspiring score.

Mikey Ryan cut the deficit to three with a fine score, but Éire Óg again hit back through a Paidi O’Dwyer point and a Ronan O’Brien goal. This score put Éire Óg seven points up with eight minutes gone in the half, a lead that they were good value for.

Two Clonoulty points from Dillon Quirke and Conor Hammersley made in-roads into this lead and the introduction of Cathal Bourke, who found the Éire Óg net with his first touch, gave Clonoulty a lift. They then upped their game and the final fifteen minutes was their best period.

Timmy Hammersley hit three points (two frees) to bring them to within one point of Éire Óg. A super up field run by Paul Devlin which resulted in a point was quickly cancelled out by a similar score from Mikey Ryan as the clock ticked down.

With one minute of normal time remaining Jimmy Ryan cut through the Éire Óg defence before being hauled down and Cathal Bourke dispatched the resulting penalty past Darragh Mooney to put the holders two points to the good. Bourke collected the resulting puck-out and split the posts for a point.

Éire Óg had one last attack, but as Paidi O’Dwyer drove at the Clonoulty goal he was bottled up and the ball cleared to Dillon Quirke who fired over the insurance point for Clonoulty.

MATCH DETAILS

Clonoulty-Rossmore: Declan O’Dwyer, Joey O’Keeffe, Ciaran Quirke, Jimmy Ryan, Enda Heffernan, John O’Keeffe, Sean O’Connor, Jimmy Maher, Conor Hammersley (0-1), Tom Butler (0-1), Dillon Quirke (0-4, 0-1 frees), Paudie White, Fiachra O’Keeffe (1-0), Timmy Hammersley (0-4, 0-3 frees), Mikey Ryan (0-2). Subs used: Cathal Bourke (2-1, 1-0 penalty), Thomas Butler, James Hammersley.

Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill: Daragh Mooney (0-2 frees), Diarmuid Ryan, Eoin Kennedy, Paul Devlin (0-1), Kevin Fox, Brian Fox (0-1), Paidi O’Dwyer, Conor O’Brien (0-1), Connie Bradshaw (0-1), Donal O’Dwyer, Eoin Bradshaw, Aidan Griffin (0-7 frees), Tom Fox (0-1), Seanie Ryan. Subs used: Ronan O’Brien (1-1), Dinny Crosse, Richard O’Doherty.

Referee: Mark Jordan (Golden-Kilfeacle).