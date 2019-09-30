Round-Up: Drom & Inch and Kiladangan book their place in the Tipperary minor A hurling final

Michael Dundon was on hand at Clonoulty on Saturday to watch Kiladangan beat Mullinahone and Drom & Inch get the better of Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams in the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance County Minor A Hurling Championship.

FBD Insurance County Minor A

Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Kiladangan 1-20 Mullinahone 1-12

Kiladangan saw off the challenge of Mullinahone at Clonoulty in the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance County Minor A Hurling Championship on Saturday last thanks to a very strong last quarter.

Though Kiladangan faced the breeze in the first half they still enjoyed the better of the exchanges, but Mullinahone resisted stubbornly to keep themselves in touch.

The score which really dictated the shape of the game came in the 21st minute when inter-county minor star Sean Hayes drove through the Mullinahone defence from the left and fired home a great goal - that put his side 1-6 to 0-3 clear and from then on it was an uphill struggle for the South champions.

Mullinahone, with Carrick recruit Conor Whelan very strong at the heart of their defence, did not wilt, however, and with Conor O'Brien and Mickey O'Shea posing a threat they kept in touch with their opponents who led 1-9 to 0-7 at the break.

The very accurate Shane Gleeson shot five points for frees for Kiladangan while Paul Seymour, who was also shaping well, notched two. Significantly, Mullinahone had the advantage of the breeze in the first half and so their situation was precarious at the interval.

Kiladangan had extended their lead marginally (1-13 to 0-10) eleven minutes into the second half when Mullianhone were awarded a penalty after Mickey O Shea was fouled. Up came Conor Whelan to belt the ball to the net and now it looked as though a thrilling finish was in prospect.

One expected Mullinahone to draw inspiration from that score, but, instead, it was Kiladangan who raised their game and with Sean Hayes and Shane Gleeson leading the way they out-scored their opponents seven points to two during a powerful finish.

This was a performance that will give Kiladangan a lot of encouragement as they prepare for the final against Drom & Inch. They are strong in all departments with John O'Meara and Conor Culhane dominating in defence. Conor Byrne and Darragh Butler bossed midfield while Sean Hayes, Paul Seymour and the accurate Shane Gleeson were the key men in attack.

Mulinahone scored only three points from play; that reflects the ineffectiveness of an attack that spurned a number of promising goal chances and they duly paid the prive. Overall Kiladangan were the better team despite the best efforts of Stephen Hickey, Daire O'Brien, Conor Whelan, Eanna Ryan, Conor O'Brien and Mickey O'Shea.

MATCH DETAILS

Kiladangan: Neil Cahalan, Stephen Mulvihill, Cathal Ryan, Jack McGrath, Dara Ryan, John O'Meara, Conor Culhane, Conor Byrne (0-2), Darragh Butler (0-1), Aidan Ryan, Eoin McGrath (0-1), Shane Gleeson (0-12, 0-12 frees), DJ McGrath, Sean Hayes (1-2), Paul Seymour (0-2). Subs: M O'Gorman for A Ryan (50th).

Mullinahone: Stephen Hickey, Diarmuid White, Daire O'Brien, Cillian White, Sean O'Dwyer, Conor Whelan (1-3, 1-3 frees), Eanna Ryan, Shane Morris, Matthew Thompson, Jack Lonergan, Josh Rowan, Conor O'Brien (0-2), Danny Dunne, Mickey O'Shea (0-7, 0-6 frees), Dylan Webster. Subs: Eoghan O'Brien for Dunne (57th).

Referee: Peter Carroll (Burgess).

FBD Insurance County Minor A

Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Drom & Inch 5-11 Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-16

A storming last ten minutes from Drom & Inch yielded 2-5 without reply and swept them to an exciting victory over Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams in the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance County Minor A Hurling Championship at Clonoulty on Saturday last.

It was some recovery by the Mid champions who looked to be in great difficulty when Devon Ryan netted for Kickhams to put them 1-13 to 2-4 ahead ten minutes into the second half.

Kickhams had done most of the hurling up to then with fourteen scores to six giving a fair indication of where the balance of play lay, though it has to be acknowledged that Drom squandered some gilt-edged chances from play and frees as they struggled to really settle into the game.

With a persistent drizzle making life difficult for the players, Kickhams settled the better and were 0-8 to 0-3 clear after twenty minutes when Drom’s Paudie Kinane scored a goal after a driving run by inter-county minor John Campion. Prior to that Devon Ryan and Lorcan Carr had been key figures as the West lads, who were playing their second game in a few days, looked impressive.

Kickhams answered Kinane’s goal with points from Devon Ryan and Joe Fitzgerald, but Drom struck again just before half-time when Tony Cahill netting once more following a powerful run by John Campion.

At the break Kickhams led 0-11 to 2-3 - a scoreline which did not reflect their first half superiority.

Drom badly need to raise their game after the break and had an early Paudie Kinane point, but for ten minutes Kickhams continued to hold the whip hand. They extended their advantage with points from Jamie Duncan and Devon Ryan and when Devon Ryan netted in the 40th minute Kickhams looked on course for a place in the final.

The Drom revival began when Jimmy Mullen was taken down and Fintan Purcell blazed the penalty to the net. Paudie Kinane added a point and though Kickhams had a pair of Devon Ryan points in reply the Drom & Inch boys now had their tails up.

Points followed from Ben Stapleton, John Campion and Jack Lillis to leave them only a point adrift with four minutes to play.

And, Drom finished with a tsunami of scores. Ben Stapleton banged in their fourth goal, Kinane pointed, Lillis had goal number five and John Campion pointed a free as the Knockavilla challenge was swallowed up in a flood of Drom scores.

The Drom & Inch supporters were thrilled with the pulsating finish by their lads and justifiably so, but they will not be happy with a low-key first half performance which could have cost them the game. When they were moving well they looked a very talented outfit who could well lift the trophy particularly if Locran Campion, Andy Mullen, Mike Fitzpatrick, Fintan Purcell, John Campion, Paudie Kinane and Jack Lillis play to their potential.

Kickhams will be wondering how they let this slip from their grasp. Perhaps the second game in such a short space time was too much to ask as tiredness crept in during the closing stages. They had big performances from Devon Ryan, Conor Horgan, Lorcan Carr, Ben Loughman and Jamie Duncan.

MATCH DETAILS

Drom & Inch: Colin Callanan, James Kennedy, Lorcan Campion, Andy Mullen, Jack Ryan, Fintan Purcell (1-0, 1-0 penalty), Mike Fitzpatrick, John Campion (0-3, 0-3 frees), Darragh Kennedy (0-2, 0-2 frees), Jimmy Mullen, Ben Stapleton (1-1), Brian Moore, Paudie Kinane (1-3), Tony Cahill (1-1), Jack Lillis (1-1). Subs: Paul Mullen for Cahill (50th).

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams: Aaron Browne, Rueben Bourke, Ben Louughman, Connor Farrell, Lorcan Carr (0-2), Stephen Browne, Conor Horgan, Jamie Duncan (0-2), Eddie Daly, Joe Fitzgerald (0-1), Devon Ryan (1-9, 0-7 frees), Jack Ryan, Ben Ryan (0-2), Brendan Barron, Declan Ryan.

Referee: Noel Cosgrave (Marlfield).