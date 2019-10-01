Tipperary SHC Preview: Champions Clonoulty prepare to place their county title on the line against Loughmore

The draw for the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship has been made. And, both games are fixed for Sunday, October 6 - Toomevara face Mullinahone in Cashel (2pm) while Clonoulty-Rossmore place their county title on the line against Loughmore-Castleiney in Littleton (4pm). The winner of both games progress to face a Roinn I group winner in the quarter-finals proper of the county championship on the week-ending Sunday, October 13.

On Sunday Clonoulty-Rossmore, the defending county champions, beat Éire Óg Annacarty (3-13 to 1-15) in the replayed West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final and as a result qualified for the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship. And, by virtue of their South senior hurling final win Mullinahone also featured in the draw.

Clonoulty-Rossmore and Mullinahone could have faced any of the four teams which finished second in their Roinn I group, namely: Toomevara, Éire Óg Annacarty, Loughmore-Castleiney or Drom & Inch. The respective group winners who will be seeded in the draw for the quarter-finals are: Kiladangan, Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Éire Óg and Kilruane MacDonagh’s.

Upperchurch-Drombane, of course, were also hoping to force their way into the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, but their season came to an end when the ‘Church lost out to Drom & Inch (after extra-time) in the final of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship (1-21 to 2-19). The Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final also took place on Sunday when Kiladangan cruised toward a 2-13 to 1-8 win over Borris-Ileigh.

RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Two matches will take place to determine who faces the drop to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship) on Sunday, October 6 - please note that the loser of each game will compete in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup next season.

The FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship relegation play-off between Killenaule and Moycarkey-Borris will take place in Templetuohy (1.30pm) on Sunday while Dolla will host the meeting of Portroe and Burgess in Dolla (3.30pm) that same afternoon.

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Just one of the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup quarter-finals took place on Sunday at Holycross when Mullinahone beat Silvermines by a point (1-23 to 2-19) - please note that both finalists in the competition will be promoted to Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship in time for the 2020 season.

The quarter-final between Holycross-Ballycahill and Carrick Swans is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 6 in Cahir (2pm) while the JK Bracken's versus Ballingarry and the Templederry Kenyons versus Cashel King Cormacs games are fixed to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 13.

INTERMEDIATE

All four preliminary quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship will take place this weekend with the winner of each game progressing to the quarter-finals to face the following seeded teams: Knockavilla Kickhams, Boherlahan-Dualla, Kiladangan and Moyle Rovers.

So, the fixtures for the preliminary quarter-finals read as follows - on Saturday, October 5 Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Ballybacon-Grange will meet at Monroe (4pm) while on the same day Sean Treacy's will face Moyne-Templetuohy at 4pm in Borrisoleigh. Also on Saturday, October 5 Moneygall will take on Golden-Kilfeacle in Drombane (4pm).

Finally, Dolla will host the last of the preliminary quarter-finals on Sunday, October 6 when Shannon Rovers and Borrisokane collide (2pm).

MINOR A & B FINALS

One particular highlight this forthcoming weekend are the county minor A and B hurling finals which both take place on Saturday, October 5 - Templederry will host the FBD Insurance County Minor A Hurling Championship decider between Drom & Inch and Kiladangan (2.30pm) while the FBD Insurance County Minor B Hurling Championship final between Arravale Rovers and Borris-Ileigh features at Boherlahan (12.30pm).

In the semi-finals of the FBD Insurance County Minor B Hurling Championship Borris-Ileigh beat Killenaule (2-18 to 1-17) while on Sunday Arravale Rovers proved too good for Gortnahoe-Glengoole (3-19 to 1-18).

In the semi-finals of the prestigious FBD Insurance County Minor A Hurling Championship Kiladangan saw off the challenge of Mullinahone (1-20 to 1-12) and Drom & Inch hit five goals against Knockavilla Kickhams (5-11 to 1-16).

