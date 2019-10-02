Abbey CBS Tipperary Town pull clear to claim quarter final berth

Abbey footballers pull clear to claim Munster quarter final berth

The Abbey CBS claimed a hard fought win over local rivals John the Baptist, Hospital in the 1st round of the Munster U15 championship in Lattin on Wednesday last.It was a game that was in the balance right up to the last quarter when a late Abbey surge saw the west Tipperary side take a spot in the round.

The Abbey were first out of the blocks and raced into a 1.05 to 0.01 lead, the Abbey goal coming from Aherlow’s Kevin Stanley. JTB came back at the Abbey with Shane Ryan particularly impressive for the south Limerick side. Goals from Jake McNamarra and Kevin Lynch had JTB right back in the game but a Conor Martin goal on the stroke of half time gave the Abbey a deserved halftime lead of 2.05 to 2.01.

The Abbey extended their lead after the break with a Shane O’Grady point and another Martin green flag. It was from this point the Abbey had to deal with a JTB onslaught with the Hospital full forward Evan McCarthy leading the charge. On the 45th minute the game was finely poised with Hospital holding a one point lead.

At this point the Abbey driven on by the impressive Paddy Downey thundered back into the game. Goals from Daniel O’Dwyer and and second from Kevin Stanley saw the Abbey home.

It was an excellent win for the Tipperary side with Liam Finnane, Joseph O’Dwyer and Robbie McGrath also impressive.

Hospital for their part really contributed to an excellent game with Jake McNamara, Sean Carroll, Eoghan Beston and Evan McCarthy giving their all on the day. The Abbey now move onto the Munster Quarter Final where they will face Colaiste Phobail Bheanntrai.

Abbey CBS: R McGrath (Galtee Rovers), E Carrie (Arravale Rovers), B Quirke (Galtee Rovers), S Lewis (Arravale Rovers), P Downey (Oola), L Finnane (Galtee Rovers), Darragh Quirke (Lattin- Cullen), O Kelly (Solohead), C Martin (Solohead), J O’Dwyer (Kickhams), D O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), M Gleeson (Kickhams), S O’Grady (Oola), K Stanley (Aherlow), J Crowe (Galtee Rovers) Subs used: S Quigley (Arravale Rovers), E Kennedy (Galtee Rovers), E Byrnes (Galtee Rovers), Kyle Quinn (Galtee Rovers) D McGrath (Oola)

JTB Hospital: M O’Keeffe (Galbally), N Connaughton( Caherconlish/Kilteely), S Heffernan (Kilpeacon), N Martin (Bruff), Shane Ryan (Galbally), Sean Carroll (Cois Gaels) Oisin Fawl (Emly), Bailey Ryan (Galbally) C Murphy (Kilpeacon), E Beston (Galbally), J McNamarra (Caherconlish/Kilteely), h Murnane Caherconlish/Kilteely), K Lynch (Knockainey), E McCarthy Caherconlish/Kilteely),Lorcan Costello (Hospital/ Herbertstown)



*Also the Abbey School will celebrate Tipperarys’ Senior and U20 hurling successes with a visit of both trophies to the school on Oct 3rd. We particularly look forward to welcoming back past pupils Niall Heffernan, Johnny Ryan, Kieran Breen and Stephen O’Brienin what should be a wonderful celebration of GAA in the school.