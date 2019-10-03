Three Tipperary clubs get in gear as the Energia All-Ireland League gets underway this weekend

Three local rugby clubs - Cashel RFC, Nenagh Ormond and Clonmel RFC - are getting in gear this week to launch their respective Energia All-Ireland League campaigns; Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond RFC will compete in division 2A while Clonmel battle it out 2C.

Clonmel host Omagh in their opening fixture on Saturday, October 5 while on the same day Cashel RFC are away to Dolphin (2.30pm) and Nenagh Ormond host Rainey OB (2.30pm). And, rugby fans will be interested to note that Cashel RFC will host Nenagh in division 2A on Friday, November 29 (8pm) while on Friday, February 14 Cashel RFC will make the trip to face Ormond (8pm).

Cashel RFC and Nenagh collided in the opening round of the prestigious Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup in Nenagh recently when a composed Cashel RFC side stormed back from fourteen points adrift to beat their Tipperary rivals Nenagh Ormond (17-22). Cashel RFC trailed 3-17 early in the second half, but upped their performance a gear or three thereafter and plundered three tries to secure a famous win on Nenagh soil.

Following that success Cashel RFC beat Old Cresent (38-10) and UL Bohemians (10-7) before losing out to Young Munster in Friday's semi-final (7-26).

