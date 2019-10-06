Round-Up: Draws now made for the quarter-finals of the Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling championships

On Sunday evening the draw was made for the quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship and the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship.

The FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final draw reads as follows: Clonouty-Rossmore v Kilruane MacDonagh’s, Borris-Ileigh v Drom & Inch, Toomevara v Kiladangan and Nenagh Éire Og v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill.

Two preliminary quarter-finals took place on Sunday in the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship and both went to extra-time: in the end Toomevara edged out Mullinahone (1-24 to 2-19) and defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Loughmore-Castleiney in a thriller at Littleton (1-33 to 3-22).

Clonoulty-Rossmore, the defending county champions, beat Éire Óg Annacarty (3-13 to 1-15) in the replayed West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final and as a result qualified for the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship. And, by virtue of their South senior hurling final win Mullinahone also featured in the draw for the preliminary quarter-finals.

Upperchurch-Drombane, of course, were also hoping to force their way into the preliminary quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship recently, but their season came to an end when the ‘Church lost out to Drom & Inch (after extra-time) in the final of the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship (1-21 to 2-19).

The Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final also took place last week when Kiladangan cruised toward a 2-13 to 1-8 win over Borris-Ileigh.

RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Two matches took take place on Sunday to determine which two sides would make the drop to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship) for the 2019 season.

Burgess survived when they beat rivals Portroe (1-18 to 1-16) at Dolla while Moycarkey-Borris comfortable won their clash with Killenaule at Templetuohy (3-19 to 2-16).

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

On Sunday in Cahir Holycross-Ballycahill just about got the better of Carrick Swans in the quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup (0-18 to 0-16). Meanwhile last week Mullinahone beat Silvermines by a point (1-23 to 2-19) in their respective last eight clash - please note that both finalists in the competition will be promoted to Roinn I of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship in time for the 2020 season.

The remaining quarter-finals (JK Bracken's versus Ballingarry and the Templederry Kenyons versus Cashel King Cormacs) are fixed to take place on the week-ending Sunday, October 13.

INTERMEDIATE

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship read as follows: Boherlahan-Dualla v Seán Treacy’s, Moyle Rovers v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Golden-Kilfeacle and Kiladangan v Shannon Rovers.

All four preliminary quarter-finals in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship took place over the weekend. On Saturday Kilsheelan-Kilcash beat Ballybacon-Grange (2-10 to 0-7), Seán Treacy’s got the better of Moyne-Templetuohy (0-21 to 1-15) and Golden-Kilfeacle dismissed the challenge of Moneygall (4-10 to 2-12). Meanwhile on Sunday Shannon Rovers beat Borrisokane (3-9 to 1-13) at Dolla.

MINOR A & B FINALS

Both of the FBD Insurance county minor A and B hurling finals took place on Saturday.

In the FBD Insurance County Minor B Hurling Championship decider Borris-Ileigh beat Arravale Rovers with five points to spare (1-14 to 1-9). In the semi-finals Borris-Ileigh saw off Killenaule (2-18 to 1-17) while Arravale Rovers proved too good for Gortnahoe-Glengoole (3-19 to 1-18).

Drom & Inch enjoyed a fifteen-point win over Kiladangan (1-22 to 1-7) in the prestigious FBD Insurance County Minor A Hurling Championship final. In the semi-finals Kiladangan saw off the challenge of Mullinahone (1-20 to 1-12) while Drom & Inch hit five goals against Knockavilla Kickhams (5-11 to 1-16).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.